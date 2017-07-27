logo

no avatar
Speedway Children's Charities

Cigna Day of Health to be held Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Contributed • Updated Today at 6:07 PM

BRISTOL — The inaugural Cigna Day of Health, offering free health screenings and dental care, will be held on Saturday, July 29, in the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The free event will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Appalachian Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Unit and the Cigna Health Improvement Tour will be on hand to provide free dental services to those age 10 and older; cholesterol, blood press, blood sugar and body mass index screenings; and chest X-rays for adults only.

Health coaches will be on hand to coach and share educational information on health.

Also on Saturday, the Cigna Foundation will present a $150,000 grant to Miles for Smiles.

The day’s events are being in conjunction with Speedway Children’s Charities.

Recommended for You