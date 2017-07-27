Cigna Day of Health to be held Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway

The free event will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Appalachian Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Unit and the Cigna Health Improvement Tour will be on hand to provide free dental services to those age 10 and older; cholesterol, blood press, blood sugar and body mass index screenings; and chest X-rays for adults only.

Health coaches will be on hand to coach and share educational information on health.

Also on Saturday, the Cigna Foundation will present a $150,000 grant to Miles for Smiles.

The day’s events are being in conjunction with Speedway Children’s Charities.