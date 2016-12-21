Phil Roe to receive 2017 Spirit Award from Mountain States Foundation

The honor is given each year to a person who has passion for his or her community, is recognized as a leader in the region, is highly respected among peers and has demonstrated support for Mountain States Health Alliance’s mission while giving unselfishly of his or her time and talents.

“Phil perfectly exemplifies all of the best qualities as demonstrated through his outstanding leadership, character and giving of himself to others,” said Pat Holtsclaw, Mountain States Foundation president. “Everything he does, he does with our region in mind.”

Roe will receive the award on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Mountain States Foundation’s 27th annual Spirit Gala. It will be held at The Millennium Centre from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are available for the black-tie gala and all proceeds benefit Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Roe’s lifetime of service has had an impact on thousands of families. He has served in various leadership roles in the region and has been involved in numerous civic projects. For the last eight years he has represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee, which includes 12 counties in East Tennessee. Roe serves as co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus and is senior member of the House Education and Workforce and Veterans’ Affairs committees.

He is a former mayor, city commissioner and planning commissioner for Johnson City, and as a doctor he ran a medical practice for 31 years, delivering nearly 5,000 babies and building the business from four doctors and 12 employees to 84 providers and 350 employees. In 2012 he was honored as the Tennessee Medical Association Outstanding Physician of the Year.

Roe graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee. He spent two years after college in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

He is a big supporter of Boy Scouts of America (BSA), being an Eagle Scout himself. In fact, Roe received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award in 2010, one of only 1,800 in the U.S. to have received this level of recognition. He has supported BSA financially as well as serving on various BSA civic boards.

Long known for his support of military veterans, he was instrumental in bringing the Veterans’ Memorial to completion in Johnson City in 2011, and in 2011 received the AMVETS (American Veterans, Inc.) Silver Helmet Award.

A Johnson City resident, Roe enjoys hiking, spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

“Phil Roe has served his community as a physician, as a public servant and as a leader. His passion for service is an example for all of us,” said Alan Levine, president and chief executive officer of Mountain States.

The theme for Spirit Gala on Jan. 21 is “Top Hats and Tiaras.” Tickets are available at $225 apiece. The event will include the award presentation as well as dinner, cocktails, live music, a live auction and the drawing for and announcement of the winner of the Spirit Gala Raffle.

The winner gets a choice of one of three new cars from Champion Chevrolet Cadillac of Johnson City. There are also subsequent drawings for cash prizes of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Tickets for the car raffle are available for $50 apiece, with a limit of 3,000 to be sold.

The ticket price includes admission to the after-party at The Millennium Centre from 9 p.m.-midnight featuring the Endless Summer Band.

For more information on the Spirit Gala or to purchase tickets, call the Foundation at 423-302-3131, email WillisTN2@msha.com or visit www.mshafoundation.org.