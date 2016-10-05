Tannery Knobs Bike Park plans getting riders, runners and hikers excited for fall 2017

But when it comes to progress on the Tannery Knobs Bike Park, quality, rather than quickness, will be a big part of the plans for the project’s organizers.

“We’re going to have something amazing,” said Grant Summers. After it was initially announced in late July, Summers and his fellow task force members have noticed a massive amount of interest percolating from the park’s Facebook page and buzz surrounding its progress.

Summers both serves on the task force that’s working on the bike park’s project and is one of the owners of the property that will be filled out with cycling, hiking and trail running amenities by the end of 2017. Summers is going to be passing along ownership to Johnson City, which will lean on the task force for recommendations related to the project.

He likes the spot the group is in with the development of the multi-use bike park.

On the roughly 68-acre parcel of land, there will be terrain and obstacles for the best off-road cyclists in the area, as well as the youngsters hitting up a bike park for the first time. On the bottom of the mountainous park, there will be hiking and trail running paths to bring in crowds of non-cyclists. Summers said these plans are preliminary, but when consulting with organizations involved with similar bike parks, Tannery Knobs Bike Park is way ahead of the game.

“These things normally take years, but we’re so far ahead of the curve,” Summers said.

Johnson City has put away approximately $300,000 for the project, which could be used in several phases of development. They’re also getting help from the International Mountain Bike Association — or IMBA — which is tied to the bicycle company Trek. The local store Trek store in downtown Johnson City, owned and operated by Chad Wolfe, also has a big stake in the game, as its customers and patrons will be the first people to ride down the Tannery Knob trails.

Currently, IMBA is helping with the specific design of the park, which will help the task force members understand what they’re looking at financially.

Dan Reese worked with Grant Summers on the closest example of a project Johnson City has to the Tannery Knobs Bike Park — the Tweetsie Trail.

Reese said after getting the design locked in, they’ll seek private dollars from donors who want to support the project. If the Tweetsie’s progress in regards to funding is any indicator, the date early completion projections of fall 2017 could be met.

“The Tweetsie Trail has been proof, especially with the users of the trail,” Reese said.

Tannery Knobs Bike Park will serve as another multi-use project, backed by the city, that could show similar public health rewards.

Design should ready for presentation by January or February of 2017, with every substantial decision going through the Johnson City Commission.

The park will fit in well with Johnson City’s other amenities for active people and tourists, Reese said, even drawing in outside dollars to the local economy.

Reese touched on what these kinds of visitors are looking for.

“When people consider a destination like Johnson City, they want multiple activities — great beer, great food and great accommodations,” he said.

In gauging the response he’s collected for area cyclists and trail runners, Reese said the park opening will be a big boom for Johnson City.

