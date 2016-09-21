Pindzola: City maintains control over enhancements on Tweetsie Trail's right of way

That was part of the agreement the municipality settled on with the railroad bed’s former owners — which was used by the ET&WNC, or Tweetsie, Railroad.

Since the trail officially opened on Aug. 30, 2014, some property and business owners along the trail have received approval — and some have not — for alterations that fall into the Johnson City-owned right of way. Along the 10 miles of the trail, you can find fences, trees, shrubbery and other landscaping features.

Johnson City Director of Public Works Phil Pindzola wants to be clear: “If you want to do anything that falls on Johnson City’s right of way, we have to approve it first.”

Pindzola approved several fence projects along the trail during the early stages of the path’s development. Included among those are a wooden privacy fence just before the .4 mile marker and a chain link fence at the 4.8 mile marker.

Both of the owners of those fences sought approval from Pindzola and the city, but Pindzola emphasized the owners took the proper course of action before building.

The only projects that the city will allow along the trail are those that, Pindzola said, will enhance it.

The privacy fence in the earlier stages of the Tweetsie Trail is more about 20 feet from the middle of the trail. The chain link fence at the 4.8 mile marker is no more than 10 feet from the middle of the trail, jutting up the trail’s embankment to the top of the trail.

Pindzola said because the latter isn’t a privacy fence, and because it’s see-through, it didn’t disrupt the experience of the trail’s users and was approved.

But he said he probably wouldn’t do it that way again, if presented with the opportunity.

During the Tweetsie’s development, the city and property owners along the trail have come to compromises in balancing the trail’s right-of-way with how it affects their neighboring properties.

Big John’s Closeouts in Elizabethton, for example, initially presented a challenge to the Tweetsie Trail’s organizers, because the trail ran directly through their back parking lot and property. Unused for so many years before the recreational trail project was set in motion, Big John’s fenced off the right of way and had one of their dumpsters positioned directly where the trail would eventually pass.

Because of the high frequency of vehicle traffic — for customer parking and deliveries — it was not opportune for Big John’s to have the trail come through there.

But that’s exactly what happened, and Charlie Stahl, Johnson City’s assistant manager, applauds all parties in a compromise that has proved to be positive and uneventful in a two years of operation. Being friendly with the property owners along the trail has been a top priority for the city.

“We recognize the property owners along the trail,” Stahl said. “But we don’t want to see any encroachment either.”

Pindzola agreed about being good neighbors, and cites the Big John’s deal as an example.

“It was a great compromise in that all parties tended to get a little bit of everything they wanted, but not everything they wanted,” he said.

Just west of the Big John’s location is the current headquarters of Summers-Taylor Inc. The heavy construction contractor often has large vehicles passing over the trail to its back property and, due to some safety concerns, came to a compromise with Johnson City. They settled on putting up four raised-bed chicanes to slow down traffic on the trail, which, like Big John’s, proved to work without incident.

But Pindzola said Johnson City is putting up a blockade of its own now, one on new driveways or crossings over the trail. There are too many in Carter County as it is, he said.

“Generally speaking, we don’t to do anything moving forward that would jeopardize the atmosphere of the trail,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything that would disrupt the original purpose of the trail.”

