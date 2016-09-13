Free flu shots to be offered in Roan Mountain

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Cloudland Elementary School. United Way of Elizabethton/Carter will distribute vouchers that are good for a free flu shot at Walgreens and Walgreens Healthcare Clinic locations. The vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last and are provided by Walgreens as part of a nationwide program that helps to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or are unable to afford a flu shot.

Walgreens will also have a pharmacist on site to administer flu shots for those who would like to have the shot immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for anyone 6 months of age or older to help protect against the seasonal flu epidemic. December through March is peak season for flu activity and individuals are urged to take preventative measures to keep themselves and those around them healthy.

In addition to providing flu shots to the uninsured and underinsured residents FamilyWize Community Partnership, Walgreens and United Way are working to encourage other preventive measures heading into the winter months and the peak of flu season.

In addition to a flu shot, FamilyWize offered the following tips to help prevent the flu:

• Clean Your Hands — Wash your hands as often and thoroughly as possible with soap and water. If soap is not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Stay Home — Avoid leaving your home for school, work, and errands when you are sick. Experts recommend you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

• Avoid Close Contact — Do your best to avoid close contact with people who are sick. You should also avoid close contact with others when you are sick.

• Avoid Touching Your Eyes, Nose or Mouth — Viruses often spread when a person touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth after exposure to the virus. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.

• Keep Your Surroundings Clean — Clean and disinfect anything that may be contaminated with germs.