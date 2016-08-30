Run for Recovery 5K set for Oct. 1

But it isn’t just any old 5K. Oct. 1 will be the second annual Run for Recovery 5K run/walk, Superhero Edition, sponsored by the Day Reporting Center. The DRC is an intensive outpatient addiction recovery probation program operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction. The DRC was just recently handed over to the TDOC after a successful implementation under a Department of Justice grant — Targeted Community Crime Reduction Project — obtained by the Johnson City Police Department.

Event organizers are hoping to bring in more community participants this year, according to Kelly Sheets, a DRC therapist and event coordinator.

“Last year, it was low as far as participation from the community, so getting it out into the community was a big goal,” Sheets said. “The purpose is twofold. One is to help us raise money to pay for certain aspects of treatment. Some people who come here for treatment don’t have a driver’s license. There is NET Trans, but that costs to ride.This will help offset those costs,” she said.

Money from the run will also be used to help offset costs for graduation programs planned for program participants who successfully complete the intensive therapy.

“It honors their accomplishment and it honors their recovery,” Sheets said. “Recovery is hard and the people who get through it are like heroes so this is to honor the journey that is recovering from addiction.”

Event organizers are encouraging participants to dress as their favorite comic book superhero to any degree they’re comfortable, Sheets said. “It can be just a T-shirt with a superhero on it. I’m going as Heath Ledger’s ‘The Joker.’ ’’

Sheets said the run will be a timed event, but the DRC has not hired and event company to run it due to the expense involved.

Participation is $20 and includes an event T-shirt and swag bag. The run/walk will start and end at the gazebo on Dogwood Avenue. The race will begin at 11 a.m. To register, go to https://2ndannualrunforrecovery.splashthat.com/ and click on the RSVP link.

“We’re also doing a fundraiser on Sept. 8, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Jason’s Deli,’’ Sheets said. “Anyone can donate their receipt to us and we’ll get 15 percent of the taxable sale. People can also register for the 5K at that time.”