Maternity Fair to answer expectant moms' questions

That’s why obstetricians, midwives, doulas and other experts will be gathering at the Covered Bridge Park on Monday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. for the 2016 Maternity Fair.

It will be a time for expectant mothers to have their questions answered by the birth professionals. There will also be other activities offered throughout the event, as well as vendors.

The event is sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension Service in Carter County, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, Babe Breastfeeding Coalition, Southern Appalachian BirthNetwork, Angie Neis Midwifery Services and others.

The Carter County event is just one of many birth rallies being held all across the United States, Canada and Mexico as part of an international movement.

According to the Improving Birth website, the movement is not about “natural birth vs. medicated birth. It’s not about hospital birth vs. homebirth or birth center birth. It’s about women being capable of making safer, more informed decisions about their care and that of their babies, when they are given full and accurate information about their care options, including the potential harms, benefits, and alternatives. It’s about respect for women and their decisions in childbirth, including how, where, and with whom they give birth; and the right to be treated with dignity and compassion.”