VA cemetery expansion cuts off best soft surface running spot in the region

When I first moved to Johnson City about five years ago, it was recommended by various members of the local running community that I log my miles at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center.

Its soft surface running has treated myself and the Johnson City running community — including some of the best runners on the planet over the years — very well, giving us a scenic spot to gather together and train. Over the course of the last five years, I can’t be the only one who’s logged thousands upon thousands of miles in the grassy field at the bottom of the VA.

My personal favorite route for much of those miles had me waking up at the crack of dawn, and running two five-mile loops shaped like a hand with six mangled fingers. As funny as this configuration might have looked after my run, the reason to run like this is to take advantage of the best grass running in the Tri-Cities.

Almost every morning, when I’d get to the portion of my run that goes near the VA field’s corner near the State of Franklin overpass above the train tracks, I’d see deer, chilling out in a picturesque setting. Many, many times, I’d also see high school, Milligan College and East Tennessee State University runners getting in their long runs or daily mileage.

Last fall, I joined local runners J Penny and James Miller — both former ETSU runners — in running a cross country workout like they might have under the school’s storied coaches. It was wonderful, rolling up and down those grassy fields, getting our shoes wet and covered in freshly cut grass, training over such beautiful hill and dale.

Regardless of the beauty, it’s whose feet have traveled on those grounds before mine that have such an effect on me.

That’s what’s most striking about the VA grounds, that so many world class runners have trained there. Until the fence was put up in the last month, it wasn’t uncommon to trade the beaten-down path with 3:49-miler and ETSU graduate Ray Flynn, still getting his daily miles in there, as he did many years before under legendary coach David Walker.

Walker had both his milers and marathoners running “short sides” and “long sides” at the VA, varying in distance between 400 and 1,000 meters. The two-time Olympian Flynn ran them. Boston marathon and NCAA Cross Country champion winner Neil Cusack ran them. 2:11 marathoner and current resident of Johnson City Mark Finucane ran them. They’re extremely important to the local running lore, because of the good they did for the runners who completed them, but also because future runners could do the same workouts. Penny showed me how they were done, and I got to do the same workout, regardless how much slower and more abbreviated our version might have been.

Now, the party’s over, as the fenced-off field that will serve to accommodate the cemetery expansion means current coach George Watts — a legendary coach in his own right — will not be able to send his best runners across the road for miles on that historic training soft surface ground.

It hits the community, too, as many not-so-serious but significant runners in the region have taken their first running steps there at the VA. Area “couch to 5K” program have used that bottom field as the place where they began their running careers. Science Hill High School also held practices down below the VA in that section.

This seems to be an irreversible decision, so no amount of vocalization can bring back this running option, but I know there are many others out there who feel my pain.

We’ve lost an important piece of grass, folks.

