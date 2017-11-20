Unicoi County hospital construction passes a milestone

Hospital employees, board members and other community stakeholders gathered at the construction site Monday to watch the final beam be put in place atop the building’s steel frame.

Eric Carroll, administrator of the current Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, said completion of the framework put the project on schedule for opening next fall and the excitement surrounding the project is “off the charts.”

Monday’s gathering also included the ceremonial addition of the signatures of Carroll and other hospital associates and board members to the final beam before it was ceremonially hoisted to the top of the new building.

Carroll said the signatures were a way to symbolically put the stamp of hospital workers on the new facility.

With the completion of the frame, Carroll said construction crews will move on to work on the hospital’s roof, plumbing and electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.

He called the completion of the frame “a huge milestone” and a testament to all the work that has been done since Mountain States Health Alliance broke ground on the project in July.

