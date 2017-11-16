After a tragic loss, ETSU nursing student Lauren Snapp works to fight diabetes

Inspired by the drive to help others like her father, Snapp pushed on and continued studying nursing. She said the tragic event helped make her the nursing student she is today.

“When he was about my age, he started having complications with diabetes. He was having a lot of issues with his pancreas, like pancreatitis, that kind of thing. By the time I was born, he was 40, and in 2000, when I was around 8 or 9, he suffered his first heart attack,” she said. “As a child, I didn’t understand how serious that was, but being in that hospital environment with someone with that serious of a medical problem, I learned pretty quickly that was a big deal.”

From a young age, Snapp looked up to the nurses who took care of her father.

“Those nurses and the care they provided inspired me,” Snapp said. “I guess I’ve got a caregivers heart — I feel like all nurses are born with that same mindset and same heart that makes them want to care for others. I think I’ve always had that, but when I saw it in action, I said, ‘That’s definitely what I want to do.’”

Her father, Michael Snapp, worked as an educator for more than thirty years at Liberty Bell and then Science Hill High School. Continuing her education as a nursing student was one of the first things she did to honor her father, who she said always encouraged her in her academic endeavors through high school and her LPN courses before attending ETSU.

“By the end of his life, he was requiring a lot of care while I was in an extremely rigorous nursing program,” she said. “It was very hard to have that motivation to keep going.”

“He told me, ‘You have to finish school. You have to keep going.’”

And that’s what she did.

Though Snapp has had hands-on experience studying and working in pediatrics and geriatrics, diabetes remains her top concern as an aspiring health care professional. Snapp, who serves as the Mountain States Health Alliance ambassador for the ETSU College of Nursing, said she is looking forward to working as a labor and delivery nurse at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after graduating in December.

She eventually hopes to return to ETSU to get her master’s degree in nursing before working toward her ultimate goal of educating people about diabetes.

“If we can educate them before it gets to that point where they need surgery and care for their heart, kidneys, eyes and all these things diabetes affects, we can start from the beginning when they’re a new diabetic and help them take care of themselves,” she said. “I don’t want other people to lose their dads when they’re 23 like me. It shouldn’t be that way.”

Recently, Snapp has been working to organize a fundraiser in honor of her father and other patients suffering from diabetes.

The James Michael Snapp Memorial Gala, which she described as a “night of dancing, diamonds and diabetes awareness,” will work to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association and an emergency fund for students facing difficulty paying for their education after the death of a parent or loved one.

The event will feature a silent auction, dinner and cocktails.

Every year, the graduating class at the ETSU College of Nursing holds similar fundraisers. During her previous semester, Snapp pitched the idea to do something that could ultimately help patients with diabetes, a widespread disease throughout the region.

“After my dad’s death, I had this thought come into my mind that it would be wonderful to include him in my graduation, even though he’s not physically here,” Snapp said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we try to do something to give back to a cause?’”

“No matter what field you work in specifically, whether it’s geriatrics or mother-baby, you’re going to encounter diabetes.”

The James Michael Snapp Memorial Gala, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Carnegie Hotel, is sponsored by the Mountain States Health Alliance, ETSU Student Nurse Association and Student Government Association. Gregory Isbell Jewelers will host the event and provide jewelry for the silent auction.