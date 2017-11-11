Choosing whether to treat pain with opioids or over-the-counter medication

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday may bring them a little clarity.

Led by Dr. Andrew Chang, researchers at Albany Medical College and Albert Einstein College of Medicine tested 411 patients visiting the Montefiore Medical Center in New York for acute extremity pain stemming from bone fractures, dislocated shoulders and other injuries.

The patients were randomly divided into four groups; three of the groups were treated with some form of opioid, and the other group with strictly over-the-counter painkillers, such as Tylenol or Motrin.

After two hours, the patients reported their pain on a scale of zero to 10. On average, the group treated with non-opioids reported the same level as the group treated with opioids.

“For adult (emergency department) patients with acute extremity pain, there were no clinically important differences in pain reduction at two hours with ibuprofen and acetaminophen or three different opioid and acetaminophen combination analgesics,” the study reported.

“The choice of analgesic to treat acute pain in the emergency department lacks a clear evidence base. The combination of ibuprofen and acetaminophen may represent a viable nonopioid alternative.”

The study does have its caveats.

Obviously, it’s just one study performed on 411 people, and each individual responds differently to different types of pain medication. Also, the study only analyzed an emergency room setting over two hours, and excluded patients experiencing chronic pain.

Dr. Timothy Smyth, medical director of Overmountain Recovery, wasn’t surprised with the results, saying the effectiveness of over-the-counter pain medication in comparison to opioids has been studied before.

“It’s been known for quite some time, perhaps not widely known, by ER doctors and others that a combination of (ibuprofen, Motrin and Tylenol) is at least as effective as 10 milligrams of oxycodone for acute,” said Smyth, who mentioned a similar study to Chang’s was completed two years ago.

While short-term exposure to opioids by emergency providers won’t immediately cause addiction, a National Institutes of Health study published in 2016 did determine emergency room opioid prescriptions “may be a contributing factor to the development of addiction.”

Considering many addicts are first introduced to opioids in the emergency room, the results from Chang’s study and similar studies could eventually prompt emergency rooms across the country to reconsider their methodology of treating acute, short-term pain.

But determining whether an over-the-counter medication will sufficely treat a specific injury isn’t simple.

“It is a difficult decision to make, and it’s a decision you have very little time to make,” Mountain States Health Alliance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kent Wright said.

Wright, who worked in an emergency room setting for 14 years, laid out three steps emergency room doctors factor when determining whether to treat acute pain with a drugstore painkiller or opioid.

The first consideration is the level of pain patients report to the doctor, followed by the extent of the injury, either perceived through an examination or X-ray.

“The last thing we think about is what are the risks and benefits of the medications that we have available to us. Some of them are very low risk, such as Tylenol or ibuprofen, and so it’s easy to prescribe those medications quickly,” Wright said.

“There will be cases where the level of pain is so severe that it’s unlikely we’ll get total control of their pain with those medications, and in those instances, with a history of addiction or not, we use narcotic pain medicines as needed.”

Smyth and most of the addiction medicine community agree that genes significantly influence a person’s chances of becoming addicted to opioids.

But determining the addiction vulnerability of someone with no history of addiction is extremely complex. Smyth said it would be next to impossible, using current knowledge, for a emergency room doctor to evaluate how vulnerable a patient is to becoming addicted to opioids.

That means doctors have to rely on health records and history to reveal a patient’s habits and vulnerability.

“We’re doing our best to make it easy for physicians to review data on a patient’s history by presenting it in a format that is easily accessible in the ER. That’s been a challenge for us in the past, but as we get better at using our medical records and tailoring it to our practice, that’s going to be facilitated,” Wright said.

Eliminating the subjectivity in rating pain could also improve the process. Most hospitals use the Visual Analog Pain Scale, where a patient rates their pain on a scale 10-point scale, but it certainly isn’t definitive.

For example, a patient could exaggerate the amount of pain they’re in to increase the likelihood an opioid is prescribed.

“I think that our goal to make patients as comfortable as possible is something that we are reexamining right now. We’re trying to make our assessments of patient’s pain more objective because what we’re doing and what we have done in the past several years has obviously had side effects on our population’s health,” Wright said.

Already used at Blue Ridge Physician Practices, the introduction of the Opioid Risk Tool does assess the risk for opioid abuse among individuals prescribed opioids for chronic pain, but like the pain scale, it’s self reported.

Currently, controlled substances make up just 12.7 percent of all prescriptions written in Mountain States’ emergency departments, well below the national benchmark of 16 percent.

Wright said anyone suffering from minor, non-life-threatening acute pain can gain significant relief by using an ice pack in conjunction with ibuprofen or Tylenol.