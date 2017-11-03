Tennessee Senator honors Remote Area Medical founder Stan Brock

Crowe, Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman, presented Brock with a proclamation to thank Brock and the RAM of the behalf of the Tennessee State Senate.

“And to do it right. Stan and his group are based out of Knoxville, so we're proud that this is a Tennessee thing that is providing care worldwide, and so we in the Tennessee Senate wanted to honor him and remote area medical with a proclamation to thank him for their work, to thank all the volunteers, to thank Stan,” said Crowe.

Accepting the proclamation, Brock said he never envisioned the organization being as big as it is now, particularly in the United States.

“The original concept of this organization was to take airborne care to third-world countries. ... We parachuted into some of these countries, that's what we're supposed to do,” he said. “But as it turns out, we're stuck right here in the great United States, providing care that was designed for the third world. But I'm sure that things are going to change in the future, regardless of which power is in place in Washington, I'm sure eventually that they're going to figure it out."