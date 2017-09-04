Local lymphema advocate now 10 years into push for treatment coverage

It’s been a long journey. But Hovatter is hopeful this may finally be the year Congress extends Medicaid coverage for the treatment that could have saved her husband and may yet give sufferers like him a new lease on life.

Judy Woodward, who serves with Hovatter on national Lymphedema Advocacy Group committee, said “The most pressing idea is that we would like to have citizens call in to their senators to ask them to co-sponsor our bill.”

The advocacy group has been pressing for Medicaid coverage for doctor-prescribed compression treatment supplies since 2010 and has seen bipartisan support for the proposed Lymphedema Treatment Act increase annually since then.

Currently, the Lymphedema Treatment Act bill has 70 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives and 16 co-sponsors in the Senate, or just 14 senators short of targeted 30 co-sponsors the advocacy group believes will advance the toward passage.

The alarming facts they are sharing with Congress include:

• An estimated four million Americans suffer from lymphedema, more than ALS, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s Disease combined.

• Ninety percent of all cases of lymphedema are acquired and 68 percent are cancer related.

• Trauma to the lymph nodes, burns, radiation, surgery, rheumatoid arthritis, infection, paralysis and more than 40 rare diseases may result in lymphedema.

• Characterized by chronic swelling that puts patients at increased risk of life-threatening complications and disability, lymphedema has no known cure but can be effectively treated.

• Compression therapy is the most critical component of lymphedema treatment.

• Medicare and many private insurance policies do not cover the supplies needed for compression therapy.

A bill to extend Medicaid coverage for lymphedema treatment was first introduced to Congress in 2002. The current bill, aimed at improving insurance coverage for compression garments, wraps and bandages was first introduced in 2010. The bill has been reintroduced in this year’s congressional session and the national advocacy group’s goal is to see it passed before the end of the year.

Like Hovatter, the advocacy group’s founder and director Heather Ferguson is hopeful this will be the year lymphedema patients across the country finally receive the treatment they need to live productive lives. The group made its annual trek to Washington for the Advocacy Days on Capitol Hill in March and has pledged to accelerate their efforts.

“ ... We (had) an opportunity for patients, families and medical professionals to lift up their voices on behalf of everyone living with lymphedema,” Ferguson said. “Our hope is that those voices will reach the ears of our legislators so they will take action and pass the Lymphedema Treatment Act. We are hard at work and fully intend to see the Lymphedema Treatment Act passed in this Congress,” she said.

Hovatter was among impacted family members who shared their stories with federal officeholders in March. It was a story she has shared with them before and the same story that has driven her advocacy for lymphedema patients into its second decade.

Her husband Thomas, who died at age 43 from sepsis and heart failure brought on by lymphedema, suffered disabling swelling from his scrotal area to his feet. He could not walk. He could barely move because, Hovatter said, his disease was not treated as it should have been.

“It shut his body down. It shut his liver and kidneys down. He went into cardiac arrest. He went into respiratory arrest. He had E. coli in his body because of the stagnant fluid just sitting there,” she said.

Before his death, Hovatter said, her husband was researching online and found a lymphedema treatment he believed could help him. “He turned to me and said Jennifer you could learn to do this. You could help me.”

While her husband’s initial misdiagnosis and subsequent lack of treatment ended his life before she could pursue that possibility, Hovatter has been working to help others with his condition since then. In addition to her advocacy work she is also pursuing a nursing degree with the goal of one day opening a lymphedema treatment clinic. But for now, she is asking everyone to call their elected leaders.

Hovatter said U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, has already signed on as a Lymphedema Treatment Act co-sponsor and her focus is on Tennessee Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.

Both senators are waiting for the bill to make its way through the Congressional Budget Office, she said.To help win their support, Hovatter is asking all Tennesseans to relay their support for closing the Medicaid coverage gap for people with lymphedema to:

• Brandon Morton, health care aide to Lamar Alexander, at Brandon_Morton@Alexander.senate.gov or 202-224-4944.

• Arne Owens, health care aide to Bob Corker at arne_owens@corker.senate.gov, 202-224-3344.

The senators may be reached by mail to Lamar Alexander, 455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC, 20510; and Bob Corker, 201-203 C St. NE, Washington, DC, 20002.

