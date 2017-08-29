ARC brings experts to the table on health, economic disparities

On Tuesday the ARC began that work with a roundtable discussion of the challenges the disparities create and how they can be overcome.

Held at the Carnegie Hotel, the roundtable’s participants included Gohl, Virginia’s Secretary of Health Dr. William Hazel, Tennessee Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development Ted Townsend and Jen Giovannitti, regional community development manager for Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Local faces at the table included Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge.

Gohl said the goal is “creating a culture of health in Appalachia” to reduce the disparities and the negative impact they perpetuate on the region.

Julie Marshall, ARC’s public information officer, summarized the findings of the Health Disparities in Appalachia report, including “sobering” data that shows for seven of the 10 leading causes of death, incidences in the Appalachian region outpace the rest of the nation by 10 percent or more.

Overall, she said, the report showed half of all counties in 13-state region in the lowest percentiles for the 41 health indicators studied, while only two counties were among the highest percentiles. And areas of health disparity in which the provider rates fall short of the remainder of the nation included a suicide rate 17 percent higher that the rest of the nation and a mental health care provider rate 35 percent lower.

According to Marshall, socio-economic indicators influencing the data include the the region’s lower income, higher rate of poverty and lower high school graduation rates.

Michael Meit, a senior fellow with Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis, shared the results of a related study titled “Diseases of Despair” focused on the the region’s high incidence of death by alcohol-related liver disease, 80 percent higher than the rest of the nation; drug overdose, 65 percent higher than elsewhere in the country; and suicide, 20 percent higher than other parts of the country.

Meit said while the health and despair mortality disparities are problems within the region, they are not definitive of the region’s rich culture and should not be the lens through which the rest of the world sees Appalachia.

Sharing a story he said was indicative of the economic impact of the data, Eldridge said a visiting manufacturer with potential to bring to 600 jobs to the region was quickly satisfied by the accommodations available at the Washington County Industrial Park but most of his time here in discussing of the local work force.

Eldridge said he later questioned the manufacturer’s consultant about the focus on work force, and was told, frankly, the region does not have a good reputation. “It was the biggest hurdle I had. I hope it doesn’t kill the deal,” he said.

Giovannitti said the data goes to the productivity of individuals and a perceived lack of productivity that has to be turned around for Appalachia.

What is lost in the data, Giovanatti said, is the strength of region’s communities that she believes could be the lever for the changes in behaviors such as healthy eating and health screenings, with a ripple effect that could last through generations.

Hazel cited the challenge of breaking the cycle of what he called the “NASCAR culture” that applauds and markets tobacco and alcohol use and other unhealthy behaviors.

Townsend said it was important to remember that data will change, and that 10 years ago, Tennessee’s high school graduation rate was 49th in the nation and now ranks in the top 10.

Gohl said ARC’s challenge is to engage investment strategies to create healthier economy for region and asked the roundtable participant to go back to their communities and continue the conversation of how to use the data to that end.

