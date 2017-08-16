Remote Area Medical clinic moves free health care event to Gray fairgrounds

Luckily, there are nonprofit organizations like Remote Area Medical, which provides free, high-quality mobile medical clinics offering dental, vision and health care to families in need.

RAM will bring its clinic to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray in early November.

In addition to medical care, the clinic will provide health education, highlighting community resources available to patients. Second Harvest Food Bank will also distribute fresh produce to patients as they leave.

“It is inspiring to hold another one of our great RAM events here in the Tri-Cities that has such a meaningful impact on people with medical needs,” said Stan Brock, RAM’s founder and president, during Wednesday’s announcement. “We are grateful to serve those patients and thankful for the many medical professionals and other volunteers who dedicate their time to ensure we make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

RAM leaders said the event will be Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 starting at 6 a.m., with tickets distributed at 3 a.m. Because so many in the region are in need of adequate health care, patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis using the numbers on the distributed tickets.

This is the first visit to Gray for the mobile clinic; previously, the clinic set up at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 2012, the mobile clinic was featured in a Netflix documentary titled “Remote Area Medical,” produced by Jeff Reichert and Farihah Zaman, who highlighted RAM’s dedication to serving people in need.

In 2015, the mobile clinic provided about $440,000 worth of care, which served more than 1,100 patients. That included 1,413 dental procedures, 574 vision encounters and 162 general medical cases.

In total, RAM has provided more than $112 million worth of free health care for uninsured patients.

Joe Smiddy, a pulmonologist, is a leader of the Tri-Cities RAM clinic and has tirelessly advocated for the work of the international organization. He said the number of patients seen and services provided in the earlier Tri-Cities RAM clinics are indicative of how much this is needed.

“It has been a privilege to work with other high-caliber health care professionals and an outstanding committee to have a profound effect on people’s well-being,” Smiddy said. “Knowing we have helped them with potentially chronic conditions and reduced their discomfort is heartening to all of us who participate in this much-needed clinic.”

RAM will visit Gray in conjunction with Appalachian Mountain Project Access, a grant-funded organization that helps coordinate services for uninsured community members that will serve as the community host. Project Access Director Brooks Blair said the clinic is still in need of more dental and medical professionals and volunteers.

For more information on how to join RAM’s team of more than 100,000 humanitarian volunteers, visit their website at www.ramusa.org/volunteer. Volunteers can also contact the organization via email at volunteers@ramusa.org, or at 865-579-1530.