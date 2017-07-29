What should be done about the opioid crisis?

A recent Johnson City Press story reported the number of opioid prescriptions in four area counties remained steady between 2010 and 2015, while overdose deaths were rising sharply, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

So what’s driving that upward trend?

A new group of activists believes criminalization and the stigma surrounding addiction are parts of the problem.

Young Appalachian Patriots, founded in December, includes young, nonpartisan activists from across the region who believe more needs to be done to educate people about addiction and recovery. According to their platform, addiction requires “medical attention and recovery support rather than criminalization.”

Their call for a change has some influential backing.

Robert Pack, associate dean for academic affairs and professor of community and behavioral health at East Tennessee State University, agrees that a new approach should be taken — that’s after years spent researching the region’s addiction epidemic.

“Unfortunately, the overdose death problem is likely to get worse before it gets better,” Pack said. “In the U.S., we've lost about 300,000 people over the last 15 years, and projections say that in the next five years, we’re going to lose another 300,000.

“We need to improve access to the best treatment and prevention programs. It’s going to take a community-wide effort.”

But in this political and economic climate, that’s easier said than done, according to YAP Chair Amy Goodyear. She said the widespread addiction problem is a complex issue that needs to be looked at from different angles.

“I think one of (the contributors) is poverty and the hopelessness that comes along with it — so there’s the economic factor,” Goodyear said. “People in Appalachia are desperate for something different. They see so many people succumbing to opioid addictions, they see jobs leaving and they’re economically desperate.”

Pack elaborated on that point: He believes economic disparity is one of the main contributors in any public health crisis.

It’s this inequality that Pack believes contributes to addiction rates in Appalachia.

“Opioid use disorder is going to have its hooks in people all along the economic spectrum,” he said. “But people with less resources and less access to preventative services are going to have a hard time getting into those clinics and getting seen by those excellent health care providers.

“There are the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’ and the ‘haves’ are always going to have more access to those things.”

The economic aspects of the problem have also prompted Young Appalachian Patriots to spend many volunteer hours with Sprouting Hope Garden in Marion, a community garden that grows produce for undernourished people in the region.

Aside from economic disparities, Goodyear believes many of the policies that criminalize addiction are not only inhumane, but part of an approach that aims to address the symptoms, not the roots of the problem. Many believe this also discourages some from seeking out help.

That’s especially important to keep in mind, according to Pack.

“Stigma is obviously a tremendous problem for mental illness generally and substance abuse,” Pack said.

“People feel stigmatized regarding their own mental health and substance abuse disorders — even with their family members.”

Hannah Ingram, another member of YAP, said it’s important to consider the “day-to-day humanity of what people are struggling with” when considering this problem.

“There’re huge numbers of people who are addicted to things like methamphetamine and opioids that want treatment, but there isn’t enough infrastructure to help them,” Ingram said. “You don’t just go into recovery for three days. You need to go for multiple days. And if you’ve got a family to support, or you don’t want social services to take your kids, you could lose your job and not be able to pay your rent when you’re in recovery.”

Goodyear said people from different political tendencies have radically different approaches to this problem. Despite that, she believes it’s not only possible, but necessary to discuss how the region can deal with addiction.

As the region scrambles to figure out what to do to address the roots of the addiction epidemic, she said she has seen growth in membership, and many of the new members are young people who have been personally touched by addiction.

“What brought them out (to our meetings) was wanting to tackle this thing that’s affecting us all,” Ingram said. “Some of them are in recovery themselves, so they’re bringing a lot of information to the table.”

Though the group is still in the “information gathering” stages of its campaign to help tackle the opioid epidemic, Ingram and Goodyear said the group of young activists will be happy to work with any other group in the region that’s willing to change the cultural mindset and the social policies surrounding addiction.

The group believes millennials need to lead the charge in convincing lawmakers on the local and state levels to take a new approach to addiction.

Despite the rising number of opioid-related deaths, Goodyear believes there is still hope if enough energy is devoted to the issue on a grassroots level, whether it is through education, advocacy or political activism.

On Sept. 11, the group will participate in a presentation hosted by OneCare of Southwest Virginia and the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University for the REVIVE! Program. Here, multiple organizations will discuss and demonstrate how to save the life of someone who is overdosing on opioids using an intranasal drug called naloxone.

This presentation will be held at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon at 6:30 p.m.

Goodyear said the group believes events like this can help make a difference when it comes to the numbers of opioid-related deaths.

To many in the region, one thing is certain: something needs to be done.

And after his years of research, Pack believes it will take a “multi-sector” approach, involving active members of the community such as YAP who aim to make a change one step at a time.

“This isn't something we're simply going to legislate our way out of or arrest our way out of,” Pack said.