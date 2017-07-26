Breaking Ground - Hospital construction to open a new chapter of health care in Unicoi County

A new chapter in the 64-year history of the hospital began with the ceremonial turning of the first spades of dirt at the construction site in a scenic river valley meadow located just off Interstate 26 and Jackson Love Highway at 2030 Temple Hill Road.

UCMH Administrator Eric Carroll said surveying work for the $20 million construction project will begin immediately. The target completion date is fall of 2018.

Carroll spoke with emotion as he told the crowd of more than 100 guests about the years of visioning, planning and work invested in the new 40,000-square-foot, 20-bed hospital and medical office facility were about to come to fruition.

“Countless hours have gone into making this dream a reality, and we’re excited to see the community’s vision beginning to take shape.”

“This means so much to so many people and it’s important to this community,” Carroll said later.

“A community hospital provides a solid anchor for a community. And for people across the board to be able to get state-of-the-art health care enhances lives in a community.

“Our team members have been waiting and they’re anxious. So we’re very excited.”

Planning for the new hospital was initiated in 2013 as part of an incentive agreement included in the transfer of ownership of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital from the county and the town of Erwin to Mountain States.

Glenn Tilson, chair of the UCMC Board of Directors and former chair of the board of control, which negotiated the transfer of the hospital to Mountain States, was also excited to to see the construction get underway.

“The new hospital is a reality. It’s going to be right here,” he said. “We broke the ground. It’s going to start. And 14 months from now it should be up and running.”

Mountain States purchased an option on the Temple Hill Road property in 2013, completed the purchase of the 45-acre site in July 2015 and last year announced its selection of Earl Swensson Associates as the project architect and Layton Construction as the builder.

A visioning committee made up of community leaders and UCMC administrators was involved in the early planning of the facility and created a list of guiding principles for its development that included patient- and family-centered care, easy access and navigability, support for advanced technology and higher education and attractiveness to medical professionals.

The result was a final plan for a 20-patient bed hospital with amenities including a 24-hour emergency room with telemedicine connection to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, acute care services, a chest pain center, standard and advanced diagnostics including nuclear medicine, a community education area and space for physician offices to improve the community’s access to primary care.

Alan Levine, president and chief executive officer of Mountain States, said the hospital alliance was pleased to be supporting health care in Unicoi County and breaking ground on a new facility.

“Building this facility is a great first step toward meeting the health care needs of Unicoi County residents, but there is so much more that we want to do to improve population health and help reverse some of the trends our region sees in mental illness, addiction and chronic disease,” Levine said.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.