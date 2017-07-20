Dr. Nita Schumaker, a Chattanooga pediatrician who is the TMA president, attended a reception Thursday night for first-year medical students to talk about the association’s importance as the biggest professional association for physicians in the state.

Former student TMA president Troy Nold said that over the past year students at Quillen worked toward goals in order to learn ways to deal with the opioid crisis that is sweeping across the nation.

As a large network of doctors, the TMA serves as a way to thread together data that will help with issues like opioid addiction and ways to address those issues. It’s also a way for new students to connect to physicians in the community, he said.

One of the ways Shumaker said the TMA is working to combat opioid addiction is making sure patients know to dispose of extra pain pills. They can be flushed or ground up and thrown away to reduce access for those who could become addicted to the drugs.

“Seventy percent of kids who start taking illicit drugs get them from our own medicine cabinets, so what I’m really focusing on is getting rid of excess on the front end,” she said.

Shumaker said that having first-year medical students in on the action is important to keeping fresh minds in the field.

“They can get publishable papers out of this, but they’re also learning a new way to practice medicine,” she said. “ It’s really trying to dial down on opioid prescribing that we were all told over the past 10 to 20 years that opioids weren’t addictive and now we’re starting to realize that we really have a problem and we as physicians plan to solve it.”

