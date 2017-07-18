Public, FTC gets final say on Mountain States, Wellmont merger

Tuesday marked the last day proponents and opponents could publicly try to persuade Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner to approve or deny a monumental merger between the region’s two largest health care providers.

And judging by the array of empty seats scattered around Northeast State Community College’s auditorium, many of those arguments had already been made, considering it was the sixth such hearing hosted by the state department that will decide if the merger will be approved.

About 50 people, many affiliated with the Department of Health or local media, gathered inside the assembly hall to hear more than a dozen speakers present their opinions on the proposed merger.

A rough count revealed about nine speakers definitely supported the merger, three opposed it and a few spoke but remained indifferent.

“The comments were rich, deep and I thought very heartfelt. ... We heard from some folks from previous public hearings, and we also heard some new comments,” Dreyzehner said. “This is a very big decision. It’s unprecedented and it’s really helpful to hear from all those constituents and get their views.”

Among those championing the merger was Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge.

Another proponent, Frontier Health President Teresa Kidd, detailed the myriad commitments Mountain States and Wellmont pledged to abide by if the merger is approved.

“Various significant financial commitments have been made in the COPA (certificate of public advantage) application over a 10-year period, including at least $75 million in population health improvements, $85 million to develop and grow academic research opportunities, support post-graduate education and strengthen the preparation of nurses and allied health professionals,” Kidd said.

“After being involved for nearly two years in the COPA process, Frontier Health believes the commitments made by the merger will give far more advantage to our respective communities than disadvantages, and we support it.”

One prominent speaker opposing the merger — and a familiar face from previous hearings — was Alexis Gilman, assistant director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Mergers IV Division.

While it certainly wasn’t his first time addressing Dreyzehner during a public hearing, this time Gilman chose to address the supplemental material Mountain States and Wellmont added to their merger application in April.

“We carefully reviewed those reports in consultation with a legal independent health care expert (and) none of those reports provides additional evidence or analysis that changes our evaluation of the merger, and we remain concerned that the merger will cause significant harm to consumers in the region,” Gilman told Dreyzehner.

In January, Mountain States and Wellmont officials decided to withdraw their merger application on the same day Dreyzehner was scheduled to make a decision. In the five months that followed, the partners commissioned three “independent” reports, which all endorsed their intent to merge, and added those reports to their merger application before resubmitting it to the Department of Health.

“What was striking (about the additional submissions) was how similar those reports were to what the parties have already said. So there wasn’t a whole lot of new information. There were a lot of pages but not a lot of substance,” Gilman said.

“So while (the commissioned reports) set out what the parties’ goals are, they didn’t provide any more detail about the plans or how they’re going to achieve all the things they say they’re going to achieve. And they really didn’t tackle the loss of competition in any meaningful way. They just sort of glossed over that.”

For the additional submissions to take place, Dreyzehner had to “deem” the application complete again on May 22, kickstarting a 120-day review period that should culminate with a decision on Sept. 19.

Despite it being a federal agency, Dreyzehner said the FTC staff’s comments would receive the same amount of consideration as all the others.

“I think that there are strong opinions in this room, and it’s our job and our obligation to discern what will be best for Tennessee citizens. (The FTC’s) opinion and expertise is important and respected, but that’s one opinion and one group of experts,” Dreyzehner said.

A similar process is also occurring in Virginia, where Mountain States and Wellmont are seeking a cooperative agreement, which would allow both systems’ seven hospitals to merge and be protected from federal antitrust scrutiny.

Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine is expected to render a decision no later than Sept. 15.

While the Tennessee Department of Health will not host any other public hearings on the proposed merger, public comments can still be submitted via email at tn.health@tn.gov or via mail at TN Department of Health-COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN, 37243.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov/health/article/certificate-of-public-advantage

