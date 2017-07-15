Frontier Health receives 6th sign of approval

“We don’t talk about it a lot. We don’t do a lot of fanfare,” said Frontier Health Senior Vice President of Integrated Care, Quality and Compliance Diane Bowen. Though not many may know about Frontier Health, this organization has been helping others heal in over 12 counties in the surrounding Tri-Cities area.

Frontier Health has 60-plus facilities throughout the region. It works with local governments and groups to advocate the community’s needs, address health-care gaps and evolve social issues.

Frontier Health’s main focuses include programs for physical health, behavioral health and mental health. Its services also aim to help those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Frontier Health covers all fronts when it comes to providing services for the community. The organization also helps with recovery efforts along with vocational rehabilitation. Other programs include foster care and domestic violence, substance abuse and suicide prevention.

“When individuals come in, we have the ability, regardless of their needs, to connect them to services relevant to them,” Bowen said.

The accreditation Frontier Health received was by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. CARF International is a system set in place to measure the quality of health and service providers. Once every three years, representatives of CARF International bring in other facilitators from across the continent to evaluate Frontier Health’s everyday processes.

Bowen said these officials are people just like them, those who help serve their community in similar ways. During CARF International’s evaluation, the officials work with local teams and help bring new ideas to the table when it comes to improving and expanding Frontier Health’s reach.

After a three-day visit to Frontier Health’s facilities, CARF International awarded its sign of approval. CARF International’s accreditation showed Frontier Health to exceed the 2,000-plus standards and expectations laid out for its programs and community outreach.

“I am very proud of the commitment the people of this organization make it what we do,” Bowen said. “I’m proud that people can come into the agency and really see the passion of what we do.”

This is Frontier Health’s sixth accreditation from CARF and was specifically awarded for Frontier Health’s programs in 20 areas, including crisis intervention, crisis stabilization, detoxification, residential alcohol and drug treatment, intensive outpatient, outpatient, case management, community integration, psychosocial rehabilitation, intensive family-based services, out-of-home treatment and employment services.

“What this does really represents an ongoing commitment to providing quality services and how we use accreditation as a process that is a catalyst to help us move forward,” Bowen said.