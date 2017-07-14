Pet therapy boosts the morale of local cancer patients

That’s why Johnson City Medical Center’s Regional Cancer Center has recently started bringing in volunteers with therapy dogs to help bolster the morale of cancer patients during their radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Sarah Jones has been fighting cancer for more than five years now, and her most recent diagnosis, Ewing's Sarcoma, an extremely rare type of bone cancer, requires rigorous treatments. She said she often has to spend six hours at the treatment center — four hours for hydration and two hours of chemotherapy.

But she said therapy dogs like Willie — a poodle with a friendly personality and calming presence — help the time go by more quickly.

“It’s always exciting to see them walk in,” she said. “I have ‘fur babies’ of my own, and there’s nothing better than loving on an animal. They just give you that unconditional love. And that just takes the stress away.”

Jones, who lives in Bluefield, Virginia, where she teaches third grade at Graham Intermediate School, said she is doing much better now. Physically, the treatments have been working for her so far. Mentally, she has the support of her loving family, the medical staff and, of course, Willie.

She hopes to be back at her school soon, where she says she still hears from former students who check on her to see how she’s doing.

“After a few more rounds of radiation and chemo, I should be back in my classroom. The goal is December of this year,” she said.

According to Nurse Manager Zilipah Cruz, therapy dogs like Willie do a lot to help patients’ morale.

“The oncology unit is a place where no one wants to be, so we do everything we can to make sure our patients are as comfortable as possible,” Cruz said. “Being able to bring pet therapy to our patients is amazing. It helps ease their anxiety.”

She said multiple studies have shown that therapy dogs have a dramatic effect in terms of helping reduce fear, anxiety, pain and stress. And Cruz has witnessed it firsthand.

But sometimes, in rare cases, the dogs help patients in a medical sense.

“We had a patient who had elevated blood pressure and was not going to be able to get chemotherapy,” Cruz said. “The blood pressure went down after 10 minutes of the dog being with the wife and the patient, so he was able to get chemotherapy.”

Cruz said many of the volunteers come specifically to help cancer patients — some are even cancer survivors themselves.

“What we find often in oncology is that everyone has either been touched personally or knows somebody who has had cancer,” she said.

Volunteer Kristy Jones, Willie’s owner, is one of the volunteers at the Cancer Center. She said she notices the emotional support Willie provides as soon as he walks in the door.

“It’s pretty neat,” Kristy Jones said. “You can see that it brightens their day — and it brightens his.

“You can see the patients’ faces light up when he walks in the room. They’ll pet him and love on him, and it seems like for that moment, they forget why they’re really there.”

Though patients like Sarah Jones have a long road to recovery, she said Willie has helped make the battle easier. She said every hospital and cancer treatment center should have therapy dogs to help boost the spirits of the patients.

“Everybody would be much happier,” she said laughing.

For more information on volunteering at Mountain State Health Alliance, call 423-431-2325 or visit www.mountainstate.com/volunteer.