New Kingsport clinic groundbreaking: 'We're here to help with the opioid crisis'

That’s what Memphis-based Strategic Behavioral Health (SBH) President Jim Shaheen told the Times-News right before a Thursday groundbreaking on Creekside Behavioral Health, a planned $12-$15 million SBH psychiatric care and substance abuse treatment facility that will go up at the end of Executive Park Boulevard off Stone Drive.

“We expect a year from now to be taking our first patients,” Shaheen noted. “ … This will be our 11th hospital and our ninth building. We have a prototype building we have been using around the country. That speeds up the construction process.”

The 72-bed facility will offer inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, as well as substance abuse treatment for adults.

