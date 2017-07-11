2 groundbreakings in 2 weeks: MSHA to begin construction on new hospital, new nursing home

In the next two weeks, the region’s largest health care system will begin moving dirt on two major undertakings, a new hospital in Unicoi County and a new nursing home in Johnson City.

The proposed nursing home is to be built at 401 Princeton Road, the site of the former North Side Hospital, and will be a joint venture between Mountain States and Signature Healthcare, a rehabilitation company based out of Louisville, Kentucky.

George Burkley, Signature Healthcare’s chief strategy officer, said the partners formed a new operating company, LP Johnson City LLC, to operate and manage the nursing home.

Burkley estimated the initiative will create about 100 new jobs, with the new employees working under the LP Johnson City LLC banner.

The Johnson City Press reported in September that Mountain States will own 45 percent of the building and Signature Health will own the remaining 55 percent.

“We’ve worked closely with Mountain States over the last three years to structure this the way that we think will work really well,” Burkley said.

The project officially began in April 2014, when the two health care companies signed a letter of intent to begin demolishing the old North Side Hospital building.

More than two years later, the partners filed a certificate of need application with the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency and earned approval to build the $13.5 million nursing home.

Expected to be called Princeton Transitional Care once complete, the single-floor facility will replace the 34-bed service currently located inside Johnson City Medical Center, as well as the inactive 13-bed Franklin Transitional Care facility at 400 North State of Franklin Road.

The new building will house 107 beds — 47 skilled nursing beds and 60 assisted-living beds.

“We’re very excited to have this opportunity to work with Mountain States Health Alliance and also be able to bring this service to the Johnson City area,” Jennie Hornsby, special project administrator for Signature Health, said.

“This facility will be like no other that’s here. There’s a lot of extra things in this facility that you wouldn’t typically find, such as a bank and a coffee shop.”

Peter Falk, Signature’s special projects director, said the new nursing home in Johnson City will meet a regional need for nursing homes.

“Three years ago, I was involved in the initial market study and there was a large demand, especially with the skilled nursing services and the assisted living combined in this facility,” Falk said.

Signature also operates long-term care facilities in Elizabethton, Mountain City and Greeneville.

On July 19 at 10:30 a.m., both companies’ leaders are expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future nursing home.

One week later, on July 26 at 11 a.m., Mountain States executives will host another groundbreaking ceremony, for the new Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

The 20-bed, single-story hospital will be built on a 65-acre parcel on Temple Hill Road, next to the Nolichucky River.

The new health care facility will replace the 64-year-old Unicoi County Memorial Hospital located on Greenway Circle, and will offer various state-of-the-art amenities and a 24-hour emergency room fitted with a telemedicine connection to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The new health care facility is expected to span roughly 40,000 square feet and cost $20 million.

Hospital officials first announced the undertaking in 2013 as part of an incentive agreement crafted when ownership of the old hospital was transferred from Unicoi County and the Town of Erwin to Mountain States.

“It’s exciting for the team here at the hospital, and I think even more importantly, it’s very exciting for the community as a whole to see this project that we’ve talked about and talked about finally come to fruition,” hospital CEO Eric Carroll said.

Most employees at the current facility will be transferred to the new one, but Carroll said the new digs may produce a few additional jobs.

Officials hope the hospital will be completed during the fall of 2018.

Carroll asks anyone interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony to RSVP by emailing unicoihospital@msha.com.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.