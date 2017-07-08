Comptroller report shows teen pregnancies drop in Northeast Tennessee

Teen pregnancies in the Tri-Cities seem to be following a national trend and becoming increasingly uncommon among girls ages 15 to 17, according to a Tennessee comptroller report released on Thursday.

Based on 2015 data, the latest report revealed that every school system in Northeast Tennessee, except Unicoi County’s, saw a declining birth rate compared to the year prior.

The birth rate is the number of births per 1,000 females in the 15 to 17 age range in each county. City schools and county schools use the same data.

A 2016 government report released in June showed similar results, with the national teen birth rate for 15 to 17 year olds dropping 8.8 percent from the previous year.

The Washington County and Johnson City school systems’ birth rate declined from 10.60 in 2014 to 8.50 in 2015, while Sullivan County saw one of the largest decreases, a 4.2 difference in births between the two years.

Unicoi County’s rate only slightly increased from 9.60 to 9.80 teenage births.

Although Johnson County’s 30.10 births per 1,000 females in 2014 was significantly higher than the other Tri-Cities school systems, the rate decreased dramatically to 4.10 births in 2015, largely due to the small number of pregnancies and the small population of adolescent females.

“Many Tennessee counties have small numbers of adolescent pregnancies, as well as small populations of adolescent females in the 15 to 17 age range. Calculating pregnancy rates using such small numbers can result in rates that vary widely from one year to the next,” the report stated.

Any school system with a teen pregnancy rate over 19.5 births per 1,000 females is required to implement a family life education program under state law. Cocke County’s 20.20 pregnancy rate is the only school system in the region that exceeded that threshold in 2015.

So what’s keeping local teenage birth rates so low?

Hannah Haney, coordinator of Sullivan County’s Tennessee Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, attributes the success to three factors: communication, education and life goals.

“Communication has a major impact on teens and young adults, especially when it comes to expectations and relationships,” Haney said.

“When parents express interest and set expectations in a teens life they have more of an impact than most people think. Education within the schools and after school programs about disease and risk avoidance provides facts to the students and in turn assisting in primary prevention.”

Haney said helping teenagers establish life goals also play a major role in pregnancy prevention.

Tim Perry, director of children and youth mental health services for Frontier Health, credited Haney’s efforts and a renewed focus on sex education as the driving force behind the teen pregnancy rate reaching historic lows.

“There is a greater presence of education around teen pregnancy now in our school systems and after school programs, like the Girls, Inc., the Boys and Girls Club, YMCAs, and even faith-based organizations,” Perry said. “They’re really bringing this out to the public and addressing it.”

Perry said a mix of abstinence-based education and increased accessibility to contraceptives, especially in rural areas, has also helped.

According to Shelley Walker, spokesman for the Department of Health, Northeast Tennessee health departments have served approximately 10,000 to 15,000 youth, teens and adults since 2010.

The Department of Health offers a vast range of educational programs and community events that have centered on abstinence, health relationships, refusal skills, peer pressure, sexually transmitted disease prevention and family planning services.

Interestingly enough, a 2014 National Bureau of Economic Research report attributed declining teenager birth rates to a rather unusual phenomenon.

The study, which explored how specific media images affect adolescent attitudes and outcomes, determined that MTV’s reality TV show “16 and Pregnant” led to more searches and tweets regarding birth control and abortion and ultimately led to a 5.7 percent reduction in teen births in the 18 months following its introduction.

Statewide, the total number of teen pregnancies declined from 3,104 in 2010 to 1,854 in 2015, a nearly 60 percent decrease.

“We are proud of the progress Tennessee has made in reducing adolescent pregnancy rates and continue our efforts to educate parents, teens, health professionals and other community partners about ways to further reduce pregnancies among young Tennesseans,” Walker said in a statement.

Pregnancy Rates Per 1,000 Females Age 15-17 from 2013-2015 School System 2015 2014 2013 Washington County Schools* 8.50 10.60 10.90 Johnson City Schools* 8.50 10.60 10.90 Carter County Schools* 9.10 18.10 16.90 Elizabethton Schools* 9.10 18.10 16.90 Unicoi County Schools 9.80 9.60 10.30 Sullivan County Schools 9.10 13.30 18.20 Johnson County Schools 4.10 30.10 27.30 *County schools and city schools use the same data. Source: The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA). Data is based on information published by the Tennessee Department of Health

