ETSU, Department of Health collaborate for symposiums on prescribing opioids

Titled “The Chronic Pain Guidelines and Controlled Substance Abuse Efforts Symposium,” the program is open to all levels of health care professionals, including medical and nursing students.

“This is a really nice collaborative effort between ETSU and the Tennessee Department of Health,” said Eileen Bailey, ETSU’s associate dean for Continuing Medical Education.

“This is the third year we’ve partnered with the state, and we present eight different sessions during the course of a calendar year.”

Bailey said the conference was established to fulfill a two-hour course requirement all prescribers have to take every two calendar years per the state’s Board of Medical Examiners. That requirement went into effect in 2016 to help curb the spread of opioid addiction.

“Basically, it’s a law that they must have a bare minimum of education in these topics to help combat the opioid prescription abuse problem in the state, which we all know is pretty significant,” Bailey said.

Attendees will learn about risk management tools, new laws and regulations effecting pain management specialists, the Tennessee Controlled Substance Monitoring Database and the Chronic Pain Guidelines.

Some of the speakers will include Dr. Todd Bess, director of Tennessee’s Controlled Substance Monitoring Database program; Thomas Farmer, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Meth and Pharmaceutical Task Force and Johnson City native Dr. Stephen Loyd, assistant commissioner of Tennessee’s Division of Substance Abuse Services.

“I will be presenting on how to address addictive behavior in your practice, how to identify the warning signs, and how to best intervene in manner supportive of recovery,” Loyd said.

Bailey said the Department of Health develops the symposium’s content and selects the speakers, while ETSU reviews that content to ensure it complies with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

This first of the eight symposiums already took place on May 4 at ETSU, which was the only conference held this year in the Tri-Cities.

The next one will take be held July 6 in Murfressboro. The others will be held in Winchester on July 13; Jackson on Aug. 10; Clarksville on Aug. 22; Cookeville on Sept. 21; Nashville on Oct. 5 and Knoxville on Nov. 7.

“Some of the more remote locations will change from year to year in order to ensure the program goes out to some of those areas that are underserved,” Bailey said. “The mission of the Quillen College of Medicine is to focus on our rural providers in the Appalachian region.”

All the courses will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner provided.

“So they get free dinner, free continuing education credit and they meet their licensure prescribing requirement for the state,” Bailey said.

There is no registration fee for the event, however space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

To learn more about the Chronic Pain Guidelines conference or register for one of the locations, visit www.etsu.edu/com/cme/tndoh2017.php or call 423-439-8081.

