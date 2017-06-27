Mountain States' Levine: Let states decide on health care

Minutes after the delay was announced, the Mountain States Health Alliance CEO told the Johnson City Press his ideal health care scenario would be to give a pool of unrestricted federal dollars to state governments and let them work out the details.

“I think the trap both Democrats and Republicans have fallen into is that they’re trying to put together a health care plan that is comprehensive and national, when it’s really a state-by-state issue,” he said. “Personally, I think it would be much easier politically and more representative of the complexity of the system if you took the Medicaid dollars, the exchange dollars, the CHIP dollars, came up with a distribution formula and let the states develop their own systems of access to health care.

“You’d end up with a lab of amazing ideas at the state level. Some of the best ideas in social reform came out of the states.”

Formerly Louisiana’s Department of Health and Hospitals secretary and deputy chief of staff and the senior health policy adviser to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Levine is no stranger to playing ball on the state level.

An advocate of state solutions for health care, he said one problem the Obama administration may not have foreseen in creating a federal system for promoting access to health care was how future leaders may run the system differently.

For instance, President Donald Trump is mulling ending cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies. The payments, totaling more than $7 billion a year and climbing, offset some of the companies’ costs and incentivize their participation in the health care marketplace.

Ending the payments would likely kick the last leg from under the whole shaky system and would cause insurance premiums to skyrocket and an en masse exit of insurers from the marketplace.

“When you create a big government solution to something, you’re not always going to be the one running the government,” Levine said. “They created a big federal government solution, but they’re not running it anymore, and they don’t like where current occupant wants to go.”

Giving states wide latitude to meet a federal set of performance benchmarks would produce a better, more tailored system, he said.

Levine did applaud provisions in the Republican House and Senate bills creating a Stability and Innovation Fund to provide assistance for high-cost individuals, give to insurers in return for participation in the marketplace, reduce insurance and out-of-pocket costs and promote access to preventative services.

The fund aligns with Levine’s state-level solution by giving each state government control to decide how to use its allocation.

The stability funds, worth $65 billion to insurers over the next three years, will likely help reduce premiums in the short term, but may set the stage for a recurring source of taxpayer funding if allowed to continue beyond 2021.

In a guest editorial published this week in The Tennessean, Marvin Eichorn, Mountain State’s chief operating officer, along with Alan Watson and Keith Goodwin, all board members of the Tennessee Hospital Association, opposed the Senate’s draft bill released last week.

The men wrote that the core of both the House and Senate bills would place a per person cap on federal Medicaid spending, leaving Tennessee to cover any unexpected health crises, like an increase in the opioid epidemic gripping the state.

“State officials would face the difficult reality of anticipating cost increases, determining how capped federal funding can cover new costs, and filling funding gaps with state funds or changes to TennCare,” they wrote.

“Such circumstances place a perpetual grey cloud over the TennCare budget that could become the ‘rainy day’ that requires a significant drain on state reserves to cover expenses.”

On Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the Senate health care bill would lead to 22 million people losing health coverage over the next 10 years, 15 million of them from the Medicaid rolls. It also would lower the deficit by billions and cut taxes, predominantly on corporations and the wealthy.

Levine said he takes the CBO estimates with a self-prescribed grain of salt. Many of those who would lose coverage in Mountain States’ territory are Medicaid patients, which reimburse hospitals at lower costs for services, and who have purchased insurance through exchanges, which often have higher deductibles patients may not be able to pay.

Even since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, designed in part to provide rural hospitals with additional revenue to cover unfunded services, Levine said the system’s amount of bad debt has risen.