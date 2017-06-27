Greeneville's Laughlin to merge with Mountain States by end of week

Mountain States Health Alliance announced Tuesday the Johnson City-based health system will officially acquire Laughlin Memorial Hospital on June 30.

As part of the agreement, Mountain States committed to making a minimum of $28 million worth of capital investments in Laughlin over a five-year period to update equipment and facilities and enhance services.

The transaction isn’t a purchase, and no money will change hands, system officials state. Laughlin will retain its local board of trustees and the hospital’s leaders.

In becoming part of a larger nonprofit corporation, the Greeneville hospital joins its cross-town peer, Takoma Regional Hospital, which Kingsport’s Wellmont Health System purchased in January for $13.5 million.

“This historic step will help preserve and strengthen Laughlin Memorial Hospital,” said Chuck Whitfield, CEO of Laughlin, in a press release issued by Mountain States. “We are excited to expand upon our decades-long relationship with Mountain States by becoming an integrated part of the system. This will allow us to not only protect access for our community but also to expand services in areas where they are needed.”

With Mountain States and Wellmont in the midst of seeking approval for a merger from officials in Tennessee and Virginia, signs and employee badges may not be changed immediately to reflect the new ownership until the companies know whether to put Ballad, the name for the merged system, on them.

If the merger is approved and withstands any federal challenges that may be filed, Mountain States’ 14 hospitals and Wellmont’s seven will give the combined system 21 facilities, potentially landing it in the top 10 largest nonprofit systems in the country.

“We believe this strategy will be the smoothest and most cost effective for everyone,” Whitfield said. “We believe strongly in Mountain States’ vision for the future of health care in our region, and we are excited about what the future may hold for us as part of Ballad Health once the state approves the merger between Wellmont and Mountain States.”