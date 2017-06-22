ETSU's Pack part of team briefing lawmakers on opioid crisis

Dr. Robert Pack, associate dean for academic affairs in ETSU’s College of Public Health, leads ETSU’s efforts in treating opioid addiction as the executive director of the university’s Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment. He and four of his colleagues from four schools in the Appalachian region shared their unique research on managing the crisis.

Pack said the optional briefing session was packed — 170 people crammed into a room designed to hold 130. The session consisted of reports from different systems and their approaches to narcotics use and the opioid epidemic. Pack presented his research on training healthcare providers to use the overdose reversal drug Naloxone in emergency situations, and experts from other universities presented their data alongside him.

Pack and his colleagues, who form the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, also reported that nationwide, the epidemic is only expected to get worse, according to research provided by the University of Pittsburgh.

More than 300,000 people nationwide have died due to an overdose in the past 15 years, and the research shows that if nothing changes, 300,000 more will die from overdose in the next five years. Drug overdoses claimed 1,451 Tennessean lives in 2015, and that number is expected to keep climbing.

Tennessee’s overdose numbers sit above the national average.

“We need to continue to have conversations around stigma around mental health and addiction,” Pack said. “We have to continue engaging people in conversations that have been uncomfortable to this point, because honestly, this condition is affecting far too many of our friends and family.”

Pack said lawmakers can help move efforts forward by removing legal bars on data systems and other systems in between states to tackle what has become a regional and national issue. He added that making sure treatment for those suffering from addiction is key to curbing the problem, and working together to solve the problem.

“I believe there is a way to get out of this we simply have to turn things up a lot higher, we have to come up against it with much more impact. At ETSU, that's what we're trying to do,” he said.

