Niswonger hops over 'Kangaroo Care' hurdle for newborns

Since his birth at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, little Jaxton has spent several hours each day pressed against his mother’s chest. His parents, Brittani and Nick Hirschy from Greeneville, say that the skin-to-skin contact, known as Kangaroo Care, has helped Jaxton grow and gain weight over the first several weeks of his life.

“He has just changed so much since he was born,” Nick said as Brittani held a content Jaxton to her chest.

Jaxton was born May 1 — coincidentally, the start of Kangaroo Care Awareness month. The team at Niswonger has worked the past few years to log as many Kangaroo Care hours during the month as possible.

But this time, Neonatologist Shawn Hollinger decided to make things a little more interesting: He pledged to wear a kangaroo suit to work if the team made the 250-hour benchmark during the month.

The team made its goal, so Hollinger upheld his end of the deal and donned a kangaroo suit for part of the day on Thursday. His 1-year-old son Will played the role of Hollinger’s joey in his own suit while also spreading awareness of the important benefits kangaroo care can have for all newborns.

“It’s an incredibly special time for parents and baby to bond and I think both the parents and baby tend to enjoy it a lot,” Hollinger said. “Not only that, it does have other measured effects — for babies in the NICU, it raises their respiratory rate, their breathing rate, it regulates their heart rate, it’s been shown to increase mom’s milk supply, and it’s been shown to shorten the length of the hospital stay.”

Kangaroo Care has most of its beneficial effects within the first hour of life, Hollinger said, and is recommended as soon as possible and to continue throughout the hospital visit. Preemie babies benefit the most from the skin-to-skin contact.

Hollinger and his wife had their own personal experience with kangaroo care last year, when Will was born early and stayed at the hospital for 31 days.

During that time, the pair practiced Kangaroo Care for a few hours each day, and Hollinger said that Will was always doing his best while pressed against his mother’s chest.

“Seeing it firsthand was when it hit home for me that this is such a powerful thing that parents can do for their babies,” he said

