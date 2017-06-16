24th Annual Spring Conference on Telehealth held at VA

That’s where the field of telehealth comes in, a type of cost-effective health care that allows patients to receive care and guidance from their physicians, often from the comfort of their home.

On Thursday, health care experts and clinicians gathered at Stanton-Gerber Hall at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center to discuss this relatively new type of health care, and its applications in the field of audiology at its 24th Annual Spring Conference.

This two-day educational seminar focused particularly on teleaudiology, and featured clinicians and academics who discussed the progress they’ve made in both applications and research. On Friday, the focus was on balance rehabilitation, cochlear implant rehabilitation and tinnitus management.

According to Dr. Chad Gladden, one of the speakers who gave an overview of teleaudiology on Thursday, telehealth has been able to provide more veterans the health care they need.

As someone who has over 15 years of experience in the field, working at one time as a frontline clinical staff member and service chief before serving as Audiology Telehealth Coordinator for the VA Audiology and Speech Pathology National Program, he said he has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of patients who have been helped using new technologies like webcams and other instruments that allow doctors to give their patients the care and guidance they need from a distance.

“We’ve seen an increase in the numbers of encounters, the veterans seen, as well as the different services being provided – and that will only continue,” Gladden said. “It’s large and it will be continuing to be a focused area, at least for the VA and audiology as a whole.”

He said the quality of health care veterans receive shouldn’t depend on whether a patient is in a metropolitan area or a rural area.

“Ultimately telehealth, which is essentially long distance, remote health care, aims to give more people access to the care they need,” Gladden said. “We expect (to be able to give) the best service, regardless of where you’re at. It’s not going to be bound by a physical location.”

Faith W. Akin, a clinical audiologist and director of the Auditory Research Enhancement Award Program who also teaches the field at East Tennessee State University, said this field is particularly important for veterans who live in East Tennessee, where many patients live in remote areas.

“You can imagine that it’s hard for veterans who live in remote areas, and we’re a good example of a VA with a lot of veterans that live in more rural areas,” she said. “If you can increase the access to health care, that’s a good thing.”

Though audiology is one of the biggest fields within telehealth at the VA, she said they are using these technologies for other fields as well.

Despite this long distance approach to health care, Gladden said in his presentation that this new type of cost-effective care has proven to be just as effective, and has been a positive experience for both him and the patients he has helped.

“Looking at telehealth care and face-to-face health care, there’s absolutely no drop-off. We’re doing what we do in a face-to-face encounter as well, if not better, in a telehealth type of visit.”

“It’s changing the dynamics of what tools and technologies are available. We saw the need and it was an amazing, wonderful way for me to give back. For me, it was just a natural fit. It was something that I loved and I saw the benefit — there were some amazing responses from veterans,” he added.

“Being able to use that medium, particularly for older patients, (they think it’s) is pretty cool.”

At the conference, Gladden joined other speakers who shared their insights from years of experience and research in telemedicine applications in audiology, including world-renowned speakers in the field such as Dr. De Wet Swanepoel and Dr. Gail Takahashi.

On Friday’s series of presentations, speakers included experts in balance rehabilitation such as Dr. Sheryl Flynn and Dr. Michelle Hughes and Sara Robinson, who touched on cochlear implant programming and rehabilitation. Dr. Catherine Edmonds also gave a presentation about tinnitus.

Akin said these seminars are a perfect chance to bring minds together to talk about the progress they’ve made in fields such as these.

“For nearly a quarter century, the Appalachian Spring Conference has been a valuable resource for health care providers and researchers in the areas of audiology, speech-language pathology, physical therapy, hearing science and neuroscience,” Akin said in a press release. “We are again excited to be welcoming several practitioners to Johnson City to share their knowledge.”