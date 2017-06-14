Drug manufacturers listed in lawsuit distributed millions worth of painkillers in last 4 years

Approximately $102,324,007 worth of addictive and deadly medications, to be exact.

The data, compiled by healthcare information provider QuintilesIMS and shared with the Johnson City Press, shows Purdue Pharma LLC, Mallinckrodt PCL and Endo International Pharmaceuticals distributed roughly 78 million units of medication in Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport during the four-year period.

Tony Clark, First Judicial District attorney general, serving Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties; Barry Staubus, Second Judicial District attorney general, serving Sullivan County; and Dan Armstrong, Third Judicial District attorney general, serving Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins County, announced the lawsuit during a joint press conference on Tuesday.

The lawsuit demands action regarding the production, promotion and distribution of opioids and alleges the drug manufacturers engaged in fraudulent marketing and misled physicians and the public about the dangers posed by the medications being distributed.

The most-distributed medication was easily Endo International’s 49 million hydrocodone/acetaminophen tablets.

That drug’s wholesale acquisition cost was roughly $17.78 million. The wholesale acquisition cost is a federally defined estimate of a manufacturer’s list price for a drug to wholesalers or other direct purchasers, not including discounts or rebates.

Altogether, Endo International disbursed about 71 million units of a variety of painkillers, including fentanyl patches, hydrocodone variations, meperidine, morphine, oxycodone and oxymorphone, that held a value of approximately $55 million.

Endo moved about 10 million oxycodone tablets and time-release tablets into the region, with its brand name Endocet being one of the most popular.

Opana ER, another brand-name painkiller comprised of oxymorphone and used to treat severe pain, was also popular with about 2.2 million units showing up in the region.

Purdue Pharma’s 6.2 million OxyContin units distributed in the Tri-Cities easily held the largest WAC value of $42.5 million.

According to the lawsuit, OxyContin is Purdue’s largest-selling opioid since 2009 and produced national sales between $2.47 billion and $2.99 billion.

Purdue Pharma also sold about 32,000 morphine sulfate tablets under the name MS Contin.

Other medications Purdue distributed include a buprenorphine patch used to treat pain, hydrocodone bitartrate tablets and hydromorphone tablets sold under the name Dilaudid.

According to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, OxyContin’s street value is worth about $80 a pill, while hydrocodone can cost between $5 and $7 a pill. Percocets can be bought illegally for about $7 to $10 per pill.

Mallinckkrodt PLC, an Irish company headquartered in the United Kingdom, distributed the least of the three companies during the timeframe, making up approximately 35,273 of the oxycodone tablets, sold under Roxicodone, and 36,802 of the hydromorphone tablets, sold under Exalgo.

Other plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit include Center Pointe Medical Clinic LLC, a Tennessee limited liability corporation located in Kingsport.

Tennessee is currently ranked second in the country for the rate of opioid addiction.

Painkiller Data for the Tri-Cities between 2012-2016 Purdue Pharma Units WAC Dollars OxyContin Sustained Release Tablet 6,240674 $42,566,441 Buprenorphine Patch 39,729 $2,975,552 Hydrocodone Bitartrate tablet sold under Hysingla 29,469 $329,680 Hydromorphone HCL Dilaudid 15,516 $24,826 Morphine Sulfate sold under MS Contin (release tablet) 32,023 $174,075 Total: 6,357,411 $46,070,574 Mallinckrodt PLC Oxycodone HCL sold under Roxicodone 35,273 $184,946 Oxycodone sold under Xartemis XR 6,266 $14,396 Hydromorphone HCL sold under Exalgo 36,802 $580,815 Total: 78,341 $780,157 Endo International Buprenorphine sold under BuTrans 2,516 $16,203 Fentanyl patch 89,059 $1,624,704 Fentanyl Citrate Lollipop 390 $3,820 Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen Tablet 49,099,490 $17,785,394 Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen Oral 4,027,248 $353,044 Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen sold under Zydone 10,011 $8,178 Hydrocodone/Ibuprofen 198,990 $127,120 Meperidine HCL 74,681 $48,893 Morphine Sulfate (release tablet) 831,438 $1,244,224 Morphine Sulfate (release capsule) 133,302 $641,078 Oxycodone Tablet 5,579,172 $3,430,693 Oxycodone Release Tablet 7,978 $26,255 Oxycodone sold under Endocet Tablet 5,199,265 $8,164,068 Oxycodone sold under Endocet Capsule 49,611 $17,063 Oxycodone Acetaminophen 3,437,022 $2,160,700 Percocet 261,804 $2,735,851 Oxycodone Aspirin 5,697 $4,943 Oxymorphone sold under Opana 10,935 $50,489 Oxymorphone sold under Opana ER 2,212,926 $16,207,055 Oxymorphone HCL 26,392 $70,926 Tramadol Release Tablet 272,054 $752,575 Tramadol Acetaminophen 226,332 $90,407 Total: 71,756,313 $55,473,276

