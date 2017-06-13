neonatal abstinence syndrome
UPDATE: NE Tennessee prosecutors to sue drug manufacturers over opioid epidemic
Becky Campbell
Updated Today at 10:21 AM
Attorneys general representing the First, Second and Third Judicial Districts of Tennessee made a joint announcement on Tuesday, June 13, at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. Prosectors highlighted the affects of parental drug addiction on newborns as they announced plans to file suit against opioid manufacturers. Scroll down for video.