New program will attempt to deter NAS births in Tri-Cities

A fairly-new organization based in Franklin, 180 Health Partners connects drug-dependent mothers to wrap-around services and resources within the communities it serves.

And within the next couple of months, 180 Health Partners will officially begin offering services in the Tri-Cities.

On Thursday, Bradley Towle, chief customer officer for 180 Health Partners, met with several city leaders and local addiction specialists at East Tennessee State University to begin fostering potential partnerships and pitch his company’s model for combating neonatal abstinence syndrome, otherwise known as NAS.

“Our program is designed to help prevent babies from being born dependent on opioids, and we do that by helping the mom to achieve a substance-free life, ” Towle said.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita arranged Thursday’s meeting that brought Towle to the various local health professionals and elected officials.

“(I) met them, talked to them, got to know them and liked what I heard,” Tomita said. “We’ve got to have something. It’s a complicated system to try to navigate, even for the average person who isn’t under duress.”

Last year, approximately 200 babies born in the Tri-Cities suffered from NAS, or drug withdrawal symptoms, which includes extensive trembling, irritability, high-pitched crying and seizures. Babies can be born with NAS if a mother abuses drugs prior to giving birth.

A vital part of 180 Health Partners’ model includes partnering with local OB-GYN doctors, usually the first health professionals to learn an expecting mother is drug-dependent. Those OB-GYN physicians can then connect mothers to 180 Health Partners and its network of counselors, social workers and resource advocates.

“Every mom has different goals so we’re not telling the mom what to do. We’re asking the mom what she wants to accomplish and then we’re there to facilitate and coordinate,” Towle said.

“It’s really about coordinating resources that are already there. So it’s working with the hospitals, the doctors, the recovery programs, etc. to really put the mom in a place where she has the best chance of being substance free by the time the baby is born.”

Towle said the program treats each expecting mother uniquely, and sometimes that doesn’t mean achieving complete abstinence before a baby is born.

“(An expecting mother) doesn’t have to be substance free, it can be that she is tampered down to a low level of the substance but the idea is if we can get the mom off the substance or low, then we prevent the baby from being born addicted to opioids,” Towle said.

All of 180 Health Partners’ services are free, as the program contracts with TennCare’s managed care organizations.

“This region is one of the hot spots of the country for this (NAS) problem. We were brought in by TennCare who saw the problem, they saw that something was needed to be done,” Towle said.

“(TennCare) asked us to look at the problem and see if we could come up with a model that would help solve it. The more we looked at it, the more we realized there are these great programs around the state, but they’re not necessarily coordinating with each other. So a mom has to be really lucky to get on the exact pathway where she connects all the dots. What we do is connect all those dots for her and put her in a position to be successful in her rehabilitation and recovery.”

Towle said 180 Health Partners assumes all risk with the program and is only compensated for successful results.

He expects the program will go live in the Tri-Cities in either June or early July once the contract is finalized.

The company launched in May 2016 and just went live in Knoxville last month. Towle said the program’s first baby was recently born and did not demonstrate any NAS symptoms.

To learn more about 180 Health Partners, call 888-339-9404.

