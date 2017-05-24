Veterans town hall planned for Mountain Home vets

The meeting will be held in Room A061K of Building 200, the VA hospital.

The focus of the meeting its to address changes that have been taking place in veterans’ care, how to improve quality and access, and to listen to the concerns of area veterans.

There will be opportunities to ask general questions of the medical center director and senior leadership, and if someone has individual concerns, support staff will be available to assist them. Veterans and their familiars are invited to attend.

For information, call 423-926-1171, ext. 7112.