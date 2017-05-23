Mountain States, Wellmont supplement application with commissioned studies that support merger

Now five months later, those “additional submissions” include three independent reports, paid for by the applicants. All three reports endorse Mountain States’ and Wellmont’s intent to merge.

"The applicants commissioned and funded the studies as a supplement to the record based on additional detail the state needed. The content sets forth the views of national experts based on their thorough evaluation of the topics outlined,” a joint statement from Mountain States and Wellmont said.

Advisory Board Consulting and Healthy Communities Institute submitted reports on April 7, while Compass Lexecon submitted its report on April 11.

It’s unclear if any other reports were commissioned that were not submitted to the Department of Health.

The 38-page Compass Lexecon report concludes, “Based on our experience, interviews with key stakeholders, and review of the extensive record of evidence, including the proposed commitments, we conclude that the proposed merger's benefits likely substantially outweigh any disadvantages that may result from the loss of competition between the Parties.”

Dr. Dennis Weaver, executive vice president of Advisory Board Consulting, wrote, “I find that Ballad Health will be well-positioned to achieve its population health management and optimal risk-based contracting performance goals as a merged integrated delivery system. I also believe that the leadership of the proposed entity has the right skill sets and competencies to effectively manage the transition into a risk-based future.”

The Healthy Communities Institute report mentions Ballad Health’s intent to invest $75 million in improving the overall health of the area’s population.

“Through this assessment, it is apparent that, although (Mountain States) and (Wellmont) have had successful efforts individually, neither has been able to achieve population-level health outcomes, as this requires a more comprehensive approach and larger investment,” the Healthy Communities Institute report reads.

“If the health systems are able to jointly leverage their resources and invest in a regional strategy as Ballad Health, it is clear that, following best practices for population health improvement, the initiative can be successful.”

Those three reports were the only new, publicly available documents submitted to the Department of Health since January, according to TDH spokesman Bill Christian.

Mountain States spokesperson Teresa Hicks said confidential and competitive information could have also been submitted between January and now, but would not be posted online.

“We have had a lot of substantive interaction with the state that is not reflected in the written material,” Hicks stated.

When asked if Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner specifically requested the reports, Christian stated the submissions were just part of the process.

To allow those “additional” submissions, Dreyzehner had to withdraw his Sept. 15, 2016, decision deeming the application complete and start the whole review process over, beginning in January.

On Monday, Dreyzehner announced the application was complete again, which started a 120-day review process that will culminate in a decision on Sept. 19.

If approved by Dreyzehner, the COPA will protect the merger from federal antitrust laws used to prevent and break up health care monopolies.

The Department of Health will host a public hearing on the merger at the Northeast State Community Auditorium on July 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.