Start the clock: Tennessee has until Sept. 19 to decide Mountain States-Wellmont merger's fate

On Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner deemed Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System’s certificate of public advantage (COPA) application complete once again, initiating a 120-review period that will culminate in a September decision on the two entities’ desire to merge.

If approved, the COPA would allow the Tri-Cities’ two largest health systems to merge into “Ballad Health” and be protected from federal antirust laws used to prevent and break up health care monopolies.

"As we move into this next phase of the COPA process, TDH will work with the Attorney General’s Office to determine whether granting a COPA would provide an undisputable public benefit to the people of Northeast Tennessee,” Dreyzehner stated in a press release.

This is the second time Dreyzehner has deemed the application complete.

The initial application was submitted in Feb. 16, 2016, and after various requests for additional information, Dreyzehner deemed the application complete on Sept. 15, 2016.

Exactly 120 days later, the same day a decision was scheduled, both health systems issued a news release stating the commissioner had granted more time so they could provide additional information.

Due to the added information, Dreyzehner agreed to withdraw his Sept. 15 decision deeming the COPA application complete, starting the process all over again.

“Because this process is unprecedented, it was appropriate to accept and consider additional information at the applicants’ request,” Dreyzehner said. “We have received this additional information and look forward to evaluating it in the next phase of the process.”

Details have been vague on the specific material Ballad Health waited until the last day to add to its COPA application. Mountain States CEO Alan Levine said the objective of adding the information was to ensure the record in both states reflected their vision for the improved health of the region.

“We are pleased that our Certificate of Public Advantage application in Tennessee has been deemed complete. We appreciate the hard work Commissioner Dreyzehner and his staff have done over the past several months to evaluate the supplemental information that provides a more detailed picture of how our proposed merger will specifically benefit the health of the populations we serve,” according to a joint statement from Mountain States and Wellmont.

“We are committed to continuing to work with officials in both states as they consider the merits of our proposal, and we look forward to the next steps in the process.”

The entities are following a similar procedure to earn approval of the merger in Virginia, where Mountain States operates five hospitals and Wellmont operates two hospitals.

Since February, Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine has approved three extensions that postponed her decision and aligned the timelines in both states.

In the latest extension letter dated May 1, Marissa Levine said she would make a decision on the merger no later than Sept. 15, as long as Tennessee deems the COPA application complete.

Dreyzehner and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III will have until Sept. 19 to make a decision on the COPA application.

