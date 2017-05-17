Zika,mosquitoes and ticks, oh my!

Tennessee has already had two cases of West Nile virus this year, which experts say is an unusually early start. Tennessee Department of Health regional medical director Dr. David Kirschke and state medical entomologist Abelardo Moncayo held a conference at the Regional Health Department Wednesday afternoon for updates on the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

“There’s a never-ending list of viruses that can be transmitted by mosquitoes,” Moncayo said. “I think that’s why it’s important for us to start thinking about strengthening our mosquito control programs throughout the state. This is just today’s story, I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out about other diseases, or if we the current things that we have here resurge — I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a lot more cases of West Nile this year.”

More than 60 Tennesseans were infected with Zika in 2016 by traveling to countries where the virus was prominent, and the Tennessee Department of Health worked quickly to fight the spread of the virus. While most people who have Zika don’t show any symptoms of the disease, newborn babies are at risk of developing a condition called microcephaly, which causes the baby’s head to be much smaller. The virus can cause other neurological or developmental disabilities if a pregnant woman becomes infected.

Experts face different challenges when it comes to targeting, understanding and preventing the disease. While experts are able to determine if West Nile is in a community before any human cases begin showing up, Zika isn’t evident until human cases start popping up. Experts say a vaccine is still a long way out, so it’s up to hosts to take precautions in order to starve out the disease-carrying pests.

Kirschke and Moncayo said wearing bug repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants when working outside is a good start to preventing any parasite-borne illness. Residents should also take care to turn over or cover any stagnant water — even as small as a soda cap bottle — to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Travel to areas with an uptick in reported Zika contraction should also be limited, especially for pregnant women or women who are planning to become pregnant.

“There’s been less concern over local transmission over the wintertime since mosquito activity has gone away,” Kirschke said. “We’re starting to see mosquito activity come back in (the middle) part of the state, so now we’re worried when people come back to Tennessee, if there’s mosquitoes, particularly the types that spread Zika virus, that there could be local transmission.”

Ticks are also culprits of spreading diseases during the warm summer months. Almost 600 Tennesseans contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever, the most dangerous disease spread by ticks, along with ehrlichiosis. Sixteen people in the state have died from Rocky Mountain spotted fever from 2004 to 2014.

Avoiding tick bites is the best way of avoiding these dangerous diseases, so keeping an eye out for ticks on the body after being outside is essential. Those who develop a fever or rash after a possible tick bite should seek medical care immediately, as all common diseases carried by ticks are treatable by antibiotics if caught early.

Long sleeves, pants and insect repellent are good ways to avoid ticks and tick bites, and residents should keep grass and plants trimmed and cropped to help prevent ticks.

