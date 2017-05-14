Manufacturer offering free naloxone to all U.S. colleges, universities

That was Narcan spokesman Thom Duddy’'s job last week as he toured Northeast Tennessee to promote his company's naloxone product and raise awareness about its effectiveness in tackling the opioid epidemic.

Narcan is the only FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid, fentanyl and heroin-related overdoses.

Last month, Adapt Pharma, the makers of Narcan, announced it would donate 20,000 cartons (40,000) doses to colleges and universities throughout the United States as part of a partnership with the Clinton Health Matters Initiative. All Title IV-eligible, degree-granting colleges and universities in the United States are eligible for the offer.

In 2016, Narcan made the same offer to all high schools across the country, and so far the company has distributed approximately 3,300 free doses of naloxone to high schools in 33 states.

“The success of the Free Narcan Nasal Spray for High Schools Program demonstrates the important role academic institutions can play in educating students about opioid misuse and keeping them safe in the face of the current opioid epidemic,” Seamus Mulligan, Chairman and CEO of Adapt Pharma, said in a press release announcing the initiative. “Expanding this program to U.S. colleges and universities will continue this education as well as expand access to this potentially life-saving tool.

Duddy said Kentucky and Pennsylvania have implemented the program statewide.

“They manage the program and we ship to the states. In other states, individual school districts contact us and we supply the product," Duddy said.

According to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2015 National Drug Threat Assessment, the number of deaths due to drug overdose in the United States has surpassed those from firearms and motor vehicle accidents each year since 2009.

Tennessee is an opioid hot spot, with health professionals in the state writing more than 7.8 million opioid prescriptions in 2015. During that same year, the state's Department of Health reported 1,451 opioid overdose-related deaths, the most Tennessee ever recorded.

The problem is especially prevalent in Northeast Tennessee. From 2013 through the first six months of 2015, the rate of opioid treatment in the region increased from 21 to 25 admissions per 10,000 people. Data shows the state average is around 10 admissions per 10,00 people.

But opioid use within high schools appear to be following an opposite trend, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s 2016 Monitoring the Future survey.

“Despite the continued rise in opioid misuse and overdose deaths among adults, past-year misuse of prescription opioids has continued to decline among high school seniors,” the report said. “Over the past five years, misuse has dropped 45 percent, from 8.7 to 4.8 percent.”

Representatives of the Johnson City School System and Washington County Board of Education did not respond to emails asking if their school systems were aware of Narcan’'s offer.

It also appears East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College have yet to take the pharmaceutical company up on the offer.

Bob Carpenter, spokesman for Northeast State, said in an email that inquiries are being made.

“We have questions on how to secure, manage and distribute the drug,” he wrote.

ETSU spokeswoman Kristen Swing said it was possible someone from the university had inquired about the offer but she was unable to confirm that.

ETSU has been extremely active in its substance abuse education and prevention. Professor Sarah Melton was recently honored by the American Pharmacists Association for training future health care professionals how to properly administer naloxone.

She said naloxone works in 30 to 45 seconds by pushing all of the opioids that are on the receptors in the brain off so that people can start breathing again.

Any university, college or high school interested in receiving four free cartons of Narcan nasal spray can visit www.narcan.com/partnerships or call 1-844-462-7226.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.