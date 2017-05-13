Carter County democrats hold speaking engagement about opioid abuse in region

She had to go through a battery of surgeries following the incident and was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, a condition in which the brain registers prolonged, excessive pain in parts of the body that have experienced extreme trauma.

Craig tried a number of different methods to alleviate the pain, but nothing — not physical therapy, surgery or painkillers — seemed to work.

“You name it, I’ve tried it,” she said. Recently, she had a spinal cord stimulator put in her back. That helped her regain some function in her right arm.

Craig has never abused painkillers, but she’s sensitive to the problems that people who are physically dependent to prescription drugs face.

“It wasn’t worth it to stay on it because they weren’t doing anything for me,” she said.

As the chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, Craig is hoping to bring attention to issues related to pain management, and was one of several people who attended a two-hour speaking engagement on Saturday co-sponsored by the Carter County Democratic Party and the Carter County Democratic Women’s Club about opioid abuse in the region.

The event featured three speakers — Dr. Jess Miller, a former Army physician and a member of the Mountain States Medical Group; Mary Linden Salter, the executive director of the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug and other Addiction Services; and Jilian Reece, the director of the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition.

The talk covered a broad assortment of topics, oftentimes extending beyond opioids and into the general realm of addiction.

According to data provided by Salter, 1,451 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2015 — a figure that includes alcohol, opioids and illicit drugs. Including the four years prior to 2015, the total number of people killed because of drug overdoses is 6,036 people — the equivalent of the occupancy of 40 mid-size jet liners.

Tennessee ranks No. 2 in the country for kilograms of prescription painkillers sold per 10,000 people. In fact, for every Tennessean over the age of 12, there are 51 hydrocodone pills, 22 Xanax pills and 21 oxycodone pills.

That’s a lot of medication.

Because he is licensed in both Virginia and Tennessee, Miller has to abide by the regulations in the state that has the most stringent guidelines.

“Right now that’s Virginia,” he said. “They released a seven-page guideline for what is considered appropriate use for controlled substances, and that was much more restrictive than what has been in place or what is currently in place in Tennessee.”

During her lecture, Salter addressed, among many other things, some of the realities of addiction, particularly the nuanced nature of treatment.

“For a lot of people addiction treatment is, ‘Well they should just stop,’ ” Salter said. “That’s not really what addiction treatment is. Addiction treatment is basically reprogramming the brain.”

To illustrate how hard it is for people to fight their addictions, Salter turned to an analogy many people can relate to: diets.

“Think about how hard it is to tell yourself not to eat lasagna,” she said. “Lasagna, food, is survival centered. Your body is telling you you have to eat and you’ve been pre-programmed to want that lasagna. Well, when you have something like an opioid attaching to the nueroreceptors and telling you that you don’t want to be in pain, the desire for that opioid is actually 20 times stronger than the desire to eat.”

The last speaker to address the audience, Reece talked about some of the efforts her group — the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition — is taking to combat addiction in the region and keep prescription medications out of the hands of children.

She’s a strong advocate for naloxone, a drug that negates the effects of opioid overdoses.

“There’s really no risk, in my opinion,” Reece said. “I could drink it right now and it would do nothing to me ... it’s only going to affect you if you’re on opioids. This is seriously just a medication that’s going to save lives.”

In total, more than a dozen people showed up to the talk.

“I’m so grateful for all of you being here,” Reece said. “It’s something that affects all of us in one way or another.”