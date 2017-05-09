Carter County Democratic Party to host public speaking event on opioid addiction

The public discussion, which will begin at 2 p.m., is open to the public. Speakers include various experts on the subject, including Mary Linden Salter, Dr. Jess Miller and Jillian Reece.

Linden, who is the executive director of the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug and other Addiction Services, is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked in Tennessee since 1996. Prior to taking up her current position, she served as director of network services for Behavioral Health at United Healthcare and a utilization review manager for Magellan Behavioral Health.

She has also worked for several other clinical programs throughout her career and worked with the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations as the Director of Public Policy, where she was engaged in policy analysis, as well as other legislative initiatives.

Miller, who serves as a family medicine doctor in Elizabethton, moved to East Tennessee last year after serving seven years in the US Army. Miller has worked on various efforts to reduce chronic disease in the region. He has also volunteered with several grassroots organizations such as the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance, Carter County Proud, and the IDEAS citizen-action group.

Reece, who serves as the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition Director, will be sharing what work the Coalition has been doing in the region. She will also discuss what the community can do to locally address the local problem of opioid addiction.

For more information on the event, contact Kristi Carr of the Carter County Democratic Party at 423-297-5552.