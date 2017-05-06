Whatever happened to the MSHA/Wellmont merger?

But lately, news has been peculiarly scarce.

So, what ever happened to the proposed merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System?

Recently, developments surrounding Virginia and Tennessee’s approval process have been tedious, and definitive action has regularly been delayed.

Since February, Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine has approved three extension requests postponing her decision on the merger and aligning the decision timeline in the states.

Meanwhile, health care officials continue to wait on Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. John Dreyzehner to deem their certificate of public advantage application complete again.

The latest request was approved by Dr. Marissa Levine on May 1.

“Because Tennessee has not yet deemed the Tennessee application complete, in accordance with the decision issued on March 14, 2017, regarding the timeframe for a decision on the Virginia cooperative agreement application, the applicants and I have conferred regarding a further extension,” Dr. Marissa Levine wrote in a letter to Mountain States CEO Alan Levine and Wellmont CEO Bart Hove.

“I will render a decision on the application no later than September 15, 2017, provided that the Tennessee application has been deemed complete again by June 1, 2017, and that all information I deem necessary to my decision has been received.”

In a joint letter to the commissioner dated April 28, the health care CEOs wrote that if the Tennessee application is not deemed complete by June 1, then they will confer with the Virginia commissioner again regarding a further extension to ensure both review periods are aligned.

“We continue to actively work with officials in Tennessee and Virginia as they reviews our certificate of public advantage (COPA) and cooperative agreement applications. Our ongoing conversations have enabled us to address a number of questions posed by state officials and have helped to strengthen and solidify our vision for health care in our region,” a joint statement from Mountain States and Wellmont stated.

“The next step in Tennessee will be for the Tennessee commissioner of health to deem our COPA application complete, after which the statute allows him a review period lasting as many as 120 days. We do not know how soon our COPA application will be deemed complete, but we are working closely with Tennessee officials to reach this next milestone.”

According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Health, “additional documents have recently been submitted. The TDH, the attorney general’s office and expert consultants are in the process of reviewing the information, and we expect additional documents will be submitted. At this time, there is no target date for the COPA application to be deemed complete.”

Once Dreyzehner does deem the COPA application complete again, a 120-day waiting period will begin, and at least one public hearing will be required under the current statute, according to TDH spokesperson Woody McMillin.

In January, the unprecedented process, which began in 2015, appeared destined for a decision, but on the same day an announcement was due, both health systems issued a news release saying Dreyzehner had allowed them more time to provide additional information.

Due to the request to add more information, Dreyzehner had to withdraw his Sept. 15 decision deeming the COPA application complete and start the process all over again.

“From the beginning, the boards of Wellmont and Mountain States have recognized this would be an unprecedented and highly complex process, but we believe the destination is worth the journey,” the joint statement said.

“We are working with thoughtful leaders within our health systems, in the community and in both states during this important and deliberate process. We have developed a dynamic proposal that will transform health care in our region, and we are eager to begin making the investments in population health and other areas outlined in our applications.”

Both health systems have been vague on the details pertaining to the added information to the Tennessee COPA application. Alan Levine had said the objective was to ensure the record in both states reflects their vision for the improved health of the region.

During a sit-down interview with the Johnson City Press in December, both CEOs appeared confident about the outcome and discussed post-closing goals, like merging the cultures and administrative structures of both health systems.

When asked what would occur if the merger was denied, Hove said both hospital systems would likely be “back on the market.”

“If the cooperative agreement and the COPA is not approved then it’s very likely, within a short period of time, we would both be back on the market looking at partnering up with the next-best available partner in our region,” Hove said during the interview.

