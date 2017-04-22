New ETSU clinic hopes to help ALS patients

The incurable disease — amyotrophic laterals sclerosis — attacked his neurons, leaving him with less and less control of his own muscles until his death, two days after his 56th birthday and on the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

In the midst of an exhausting routine of regular four-hour trips to his doctors in Charlottesville, Virginia, Faith said she and Gary often spoke of the need for a local clinic where he could see the physicians and therapists that helped make his suffering easier.

“We were overwhelmed,” she said Friday. “On top of his devastating diagnosis, we discovered there was little local help for people with ALS.”

After her husband’s death, Faith decided the best way to honor his memory was to work to help others afflicted with the debilitating condition.

When she received an email from East Tennessee State University, where she works as a professor of audiology, asking for suggestions for worthwhile community causes, she stepped up.

She proposed to the college’s board a new clinic aimed at serving ALS patients. When the board decided to greenlight the project, she donated money to the project.

Faith and ETSU officials announced the Gary Shealy ALS Clinic on Friday, a once-per-month visit for patients with a team of respiratory therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, dietitians, social workers and pharmacists.

Housed in the ETSU Physicians building on State of Franklin Road across from Johnson City Medical Center, the clinic will provide nearby service to some of the 35 people with ALS in the region, an estimate provided by Steve Wallace, chief executive officer of the ALS Association of Tennessee.

“There’s no cure, there’s no treatment; we don’t have the answers yet,” Wallace said. “But we know this is not just a patient disease, it’s a family disease.”

The clinic was established through a partnership with the ALS Association and is sponsored by the ETSU College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences.

Dr. Don Samples, dean of the sponsoring college, said ETSU students will also be able to learn more about the disease, experience Akin said is lacking among many physicians.

Dale Boyd and his wife Lisa attended the announcement Friday to serve as the cheering section.

Dale was diagnosed with ALS on April 17, 2012, at 5:37 p.m. It’s a series of numbers he can and does recite from memory for anyone who will listen.

The motorized wheelchair he uses was painted Vols orange, but he had it repainted ETSU blue and gold, and stuck some Buccaneers decals on it, after he heard the university was founding the clinic.

“This is very important for me and my wife,” he said.

They previously traveled to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, a four-hour drive, or Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, a three-hour drive, to see Dale’s specialists. The new clinic in Johnson City is a 20-minute drive from their home in Kingsport.

Dale and Lisa met Faith and Gary through a local ALS support group. They became friends, and after Gary’s death, Dale said he was glad Faith continued to be active in the group and the community.

“We need to get awareness out there of what (ALS) is and how it affects people,” Dale said. “It could be anybody who gets it.”

On average, patients survive two to four years after the onset of ALS. Most die from respiratory failure as the muscles controlling breathing shut down. It affects two people per 100,000 per year.

The new clinic is open on the third Friday of each month and is located on the second floor of the ETSU PHysicians building at 325 N. State of Franklin Road. Patients interested in more information ac call 423-439-7280.

People interested in donating to the clinic can make checks payable to the Gary Shealy ALS Clinic and mail them to the ETSU Foundation; PO Box 70617; Johnson City, TN, 37614.