Local Komen affiliates award life-saving grant funding

“The need is great in our communities and we are pleased to partner with five programs in our eight-county Tri-Cities region that will provide vital services to those who need it most,” said Amy Dunaway, Komen East Tennessee executive director.

In addition to $93,498 in Komen grant funding awarded to breast health programs in Northeast Tennessee, the Komen Virginia Blue Ridge Affiliate has awarded $48,500 in grant funding funding to three programs Southwest Virginia.

Last year, the two local Komen affiliates provided more than 5,000 women with access to breast cancer screenings, diagnostic services and financial assistance while in treatment, including 51 women who were diagnosed with breast cancer as a result of the funding.

Early detection is the key to reducing breast cancer mortality. When treated early, the five-year survival rate is 98 percent, the affiliates said in a press release announcing this year’s grant awards.

“The financial support from our organization serves as a safety net for women in our service area by delivering services to women who would not be able to afford them,” said Catherine Warren, Executive Director of Komen Virginia Blue Ridge.

“At a time when state and federal dollars are being cut and demand for free or low-cost breast cancer services is high, we are proud to be a resource that makes an impact and saves lives.”

Dunaway said a needs assessment conducted in the Tri-Cities area revealed two areas of need: access to screening mammograms and breast diagnostic services for the uninsured and medically underserved; and access to financial and other support services for patients in breast cancer treatment.

“We are confident that through our grantees’ programs, these services will be available for those who need them in our service area,” Dunaway said.

This year’s grantees are:

• Laughlin Health Care Foundation, $16,698.

• Mountain States Health Alliance, $1,800.

• Takoma Regional Hospital, $25,000.

• Tennessee Department of Health, $25,000.

• Wellmont Foundation/Wellmont Health System, $25,000.

• Cumberland Plateau Health District, $15,654.

• LENOWISCO, $19,871.

• Virginia Department of Health, Mount Rogers Health District, $12,975.

Details about becoming a Komen grant recipient are available online at www.KomenEastTN.org and www.komenvablueridge.org or may be obtained by calling the affiliates at 423-765-9313 or 540-400-8222