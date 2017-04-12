Downtown Johnson City's Willow Tree to host Planned Parenthood fundraiser

While this might not be welcomed news for many groups supporting sexual health, women’s health and reproductive rights, they’re going to dance anyway.

On April 20, the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in downtown Johnson City will host a fundraiser event for Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee called “Boogie Night for Reproductive Rights.” The 5 p.m. event will include dancing, and will have art and heaps of information from organizations like Women Matter Northeast Tennessee, Planned Parenthood, S.A.N.E., The East Tennessee Sexual Assault Center, H.E.R.O.E.S., the Peace Corps, Intimate Treasures and Healthy and Free Tennessee.

“I just don't feel like there are enough places where you can get good, solid information in one place,” Brenn Dowdy, the event’s organizerm said. “I try my best to be the light in the tunnel.”

Dowdy approached the regional Planned Parenthood’s Tory Mills about putting on an event that would put out factual information about sexual and women’s health and raise money for their organization.

Dowdy, a graduate of East Tennessee State University, said she is an ordinary citizen concerned with Planned Parenthood’s potential loss of federal funding.

Her tenacity and willingness to serve the community impressed Mills.

“This is one of many folks who've reached out to us at Planned Parenthood — community members — asking, ‘How can I help?’ and, ‘What can I do to support you guys?’ ’’ Mills said.

Mills said the proceeds from this event and others will allow Planned Parenthood to provide services in areas of Northeast and Middle Tennessee where they’re most needed.

Planned Parenthood is often the only health care provider in neighborhoods where their locations reside, Mills said, and providers make extra efforts to cater to low-income and disenfranchised populations.

The organization does not receive direct appropriations from the federal government, but receives federal funding through Medicaid reimbursements for performing various medical services. Medical professionals at Planned Parenthood’s 650 clinics provide anemia testing, cholesterol screening, diabetes screening, physical exams, flu vaccinations, smoking cessation services, high blood pressure screening, tetanus vaccines and thyroid screening. Planned Parenthood does provide abortion services, but has not been able to legally use public money for abortions since 1976.

The Peace Corps, Intimate Treasures and others will offer giveaways to guests at the April 20 event. A suggested donation of $5 gets members of the public in the doors of the Willow Tree.

The Casual Teapots, The Kindest People and the Sterling Springs will be the special guest musical performers, offering a soundtrack for the sexual and women’s health event.

Ruth Taylor Read, with Women Matter Northeast Tennessee, explained her organization’s position on women’s health, including their sexual health and personal decisions.

“Every person has inherent dignity, including decisions related to sexuality,” Read said. “Women Matter Northeast Tennessee is involved in removing the shame and stigma that our culture has long attached to sex, sexuality and reproduction. We not only challenge these current views, we are working toward changing this climate which has divided the debate on issues related to sexuality and reproduction. In the reproductive issues movement, we present perspectives to counter those who benefit by being extreme and determined to keep women in bondage during their reproductive years.”

Read said Women Matter Northeast Tennessee stands with Planned Parenthood because Planned Parenthood stands with women.

Some of the area’s lawmakers have frequently worked against Planned Parenthood’s services. For many of them, the question of abortion is answered according to moral and religious doctrine that puts the potential life of fetuses above the medical choices of pregnant women.

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, sponsored a bill this year in the General Assembly that would require physicians performing abortions after the 20th week of gestation to first assess and certify the fetus is not viable, an important benchmark set in Supreme Court precedent. If the fetus is deemed viable, that it could live independent of the pregnant woman’s body, Hill’s proposed law would bar the doctor from performing the abortion.

U.S. Phil Roe, R-1st, has also emphasized his opposition to the abortions Planned Parenthood provides.

"As a strong defender of the right to life, I believe we should take steps to prevent organizations that provide abortion services from receiving taxpayer dollars,” Roe said in a statement to the Johnson City Press in early February.

Roe did not respond to requests for comment on this story, neither did the Tennessee Right to Life organization.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.