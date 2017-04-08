Greeneville legislator seeks state funding for ETSU addiction treatment center

Both Rep. David Hawk and an ETSU spokeswoman emphasized the money isn’t intended for a controversial clinic in Gray — although another local lawmaker has linked the subjects.

Hawk attached two budget amendments, seeking $500,000 each for ETSU’s program, to House Bill 0511, an appropriations bill last assigned to the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Feb. 14.

The first proposal seeks $1.5 million for the “sole purpose of making grants to be used for programs, operations and services related to drug abuse prevention and treatment” and would be disbursed among Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

ETSU’s Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention is the only entity identified and would be the Eastern Grand Division’s recipient. The grants for middle and western Tennessee would be awarded to appropriate governmental or nonprofit entities that provide prescription drug abuse prevention and treatment programs.

“The reason I put the one in that would affect each Grand Division is because other regions of the state are having desperate (drug addiction) problems, as well,” Hawk said.

The second proposal solely seeks $500,000 for ETSU’s drug treatment center to be used for “programs and operations related to drug abuse prevention and treatment.”

Hawk said he was approached by ETSU and Mountain States Health Alliance officials to make the budget amendment and support their effort to combat the prescription drug abuse problem.

“Those entities are coming together to try to fight a very serious problem we have in our region and have asked that we, as a state, jumpstart the program they have in mind,” Hawk said.

ETSU spokesman Kristen Swing said the funding “is not intended for use in the operations of the Gray clinic.”

“The funding requested by Rep. Hawk would be utilized to bring more faculty on board at East Tennessee State University to advance our research efforts within the ETSU Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment,” Swing said in a statement to the Johnson City Press.

Hawk, an assistant leader in the House, also affirmed the funding is intended wholly for ETSU’s drug addiction research program.

“It’s not being directed at a specific site such as (the Gray clinic),” said Hawk, who’s proposed using existing revenue generated through sales taxes as an alternative to Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax hike.

In May, ETSU and Mountain States announced a partnership to create an evidence-based prescription drug addiction treatment and research center.

Included in that joint venture is the opening of the region’s first methadone clinic, in Gray, slated to officially open in August.

Rep. Micah Van Huss said he first heard about Hawk’s budget proposals a few days ago.

“The parties told us last summer that they chose the location in Gray because it was most cost-effective. They did not tell us they would be attempting to take Gray residents’ taxpayer dollars to refill their coffers,” Van Huss said in a statement.

“Being self-sustaining does not mean coming to the taxpayers with your hand open.”

In the clinic’s certificate of need application, it specifically states approximately $1,747,777 in Mountain States cash reserves would be spent on renovating the building, which was already owned by Mountain States Properties, Inc.

The clinic is expected to operate at a loss of $326,421 during the first year, but gain $956,425 during its second year of operations, the application stated.

Facing vigorous opposition from Gray residents to relocate from 203 Gray Commons Circle, Mountain States and ETSU officials succeeded in gaining approval to open the clinic, first from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency and then the City Commission.

Several local leaders and state legislators also sided with Gray residents in wanting the clinic moved to an alternative location.

In August, Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge conducted a search and proposed moving the clinic to land along West Oakland Avenue, but Mountain States’ Board of Directors ultimately denied the request.

A statement from Mountain States said the West Oakland Avenue location was “heavily congested with traffic, would cost far more and is not more suitable” than the 203 Gray Commons Circle site.

