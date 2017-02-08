Quillen professor: Teaching children about guns is labor intensive, but effective

An associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, who works as an activist to reduce child gun deaths and injuries, provided an example on Wednesday.

During a pediatric grand rounds presentation at Niswonger Children’s Hospital “Gun Violence Prevention in Pediatrics,” Dr. Jodi Polaha, a clinical psychologist, shared an encounter she had while handing out gun locks at a local festival.

A parent thanked the professor for the lock, saying that only six of the seven guns she has in her house had locks. The seventh, the mother said, would make a safer home for her and her child.

“She turned to her 4-year-old and dangled the lock in front of her and said, ‘Now you can't play with it anymore,’ ” Polaha told the crowd of medical students.

Polaha took that interaction with the mother as a step in the right direction, but her talk was based on the hard work she said is needed to make households with firearms safer places.

Tennessee has the fourth-highest rate of unintentional shootings in the United States, but, due to federal legislation in 1996, shootings have been an understudied cause of death, Polaha said.

During her presentation, Polaha showed slides of statistics and other facts from leading medical journals, including the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“They actually found that having guns in your house is associated with more assaults, more robberies, definitely more homicides and more homicides by firearms,” she said, describing the home environment in which many children in Tennessee are raised as dangerous.

One statistic she showed estimated 12 percent of children in the state are being raised in houses that have both unlocked and loaded guns.

A common misconception Polaha noted was that parents keep guns in places they don’t believe their children know about.

“Literature shows us kids know where that gun is,” she said.

What works, according to Polaha’s presentation, is a intensive training process in which parents and guardians act out encountering a gun with their children. When children spot a gun, she said they should be trained to leave the room containing the firearm and immediately tell an adult where it is.

The National Rifle Association-promoted “Eddie Eagle GunSafe” program, which seeks to teach children about safely handling weapons is ineffective, she said.

“We know it doesn’t work,” she said.

When children were put in testing situations after going through this program, they still touched the guns they found, Polaha said.

More effective programs supported by the clinical psychologist include the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’s Be Smart campaign, which advises gun-owning adults to secure all guns in their homes and vehicles, model responsible behavior with firearms, ask others about the presence of unsecured guns in their homes before their children visit, recognize the risks of teen suicide and tell others about the program.

This campaign seeks to reduce the amount of children under age 17 who die in shootings. Annually, approximately 100 children die from unintentional shootings and more than 400 commit suicide with a gun.

To help reduce those figures, Polaha detailed practices recommended by other health professionals, including strict background checks for all gun purchases, eliminating physician gag laws and encouraging patient counseling, improving mental health and substance abuse treatment, mandatory reporting laws for physicians, banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and stressing the need for public health research.

