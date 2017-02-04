Area school systems report dozens of football concussions in 2016 season

The Press recently reached out to many area school systems for figures on how many concussions occur in practices and games, and nearly all provided their numbers. Some even shared information from the past several years.

A concussion is a brain injury caused by a blow to the head or a violent shaking of the head and body.

The Johnson City School system, and its sole high school, Science Hill, had 10 concussions in 2016, 11 in 2015 and 13 in 2014, but this included all football teams for seventh grade through varsity-level teams.

Washington County Schools’ David Crockett High School reported six concussions this past season and Daniel Boone High School reported three.

Carter County Schools reported having 11 concussions for its junior high and high school teams, with four of those accounted for at Happy Valley High School, which had the highest number for high schools. No middle schools concussions were reported except at Happy Valley, which had two.

At Elizabethton City Schools, the high school had five players diagnosed with a concussion, according to school officials.

An outlier among its peers, Johnson County Schools’ Mischelle Simcox reports that her system’s high school has had zero concussions in the past three years.

Greene County’s four high schools totaled 19 concussions this past season for their football teams.

Unicoi County High School’s athletic director and assistant principal Michael Smith said his system’s high school football players have had six concussion in the past three seasons. Two of those, Smith said, were suffered by the same player, who suffered one at practice one year and one in competition the other year.

Smith admits he loves the tradition of the sport and hopes it doesn’t change significantly as more information about concussions becomes available.

“Sometimes I wonder how much longer football can last,” he said. “Not just high school, but all the way up.”

Smith doesn’t have children, but he said he would have pause about letting them play football.

“It’s dangerous, but there are dangers in everything,” Smith said.

Dr. Tanzid Shams, a neurologist and sports concussion researcher, talked about concussions suffered at the high school and college levels.

Shams says it’s important to note the difference between athletes who compete in football for a few years versus those athletes who play football for a long career.

Approximately 90 percent of people who suffer from a concussion will recover in the first two weeks, but it’s during this time that anyone who’s suffered head trauma should be watched closely. In regard to football, there are certain things medical professionals on the sidelines should be looking for, Shams said.

Eye problems, inability to focus, balance issues and confusion are some telltale signs of head trauma and on-the-spot tests should be done immediately.

Every person — including football players — who experiences a blow to the head shouldn’t immediately go to the emergency room, though, Shams said.

“The incidence is so high that it wouldn’t make sense that everyone goes to the clinic,” he said.

Shams is a supporter of sports, recognizing the character-building traits of teamwork and camraderie, but said pressure should be kept on the right people in Tennessee, and other states to make sure these activities are as safe as possible for players.

“Sports are a part of our culture and a part of our ethos and we should take part in them,” the neurologist said. “It builds character to take part in it in a safe way.”

Investment in education about these injuries and promoting the subtle rule changes, equipment improvements and proper tackling all go a long way in achieving those better outcomes, he said.

“We do have to evolve culturally and say, ‘well, if we stick to what we're doing all the time, the incidence of concussion might not change,’” he said.

Shams would like to see lawmakers make this changes and provide the funding so school systems can afford to implement those improvements.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.