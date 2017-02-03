Wear Red Day kicks off February as American Heart Month

Her 2-week-old daughter, Mae, was born with a heart murmur and had a scheduled echocardiogram Friday to make sure she was progressing appropriately.

The visit coincided with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women kick-off in the lobby of Johnson City Medical Center’s Heart Hospital. February is American Hearth Month, and the association and others hope to bring attention to how important it is to take care of your heart.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita attended the event to read a city proclamation declaring Friday as National Wear Red Day to bring attention to heart disease. Women, he noted, are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease than men. One in three women in the U.S. dies from heart disease and stroke.

Other statistics about heart disease include:

• One woman dies every 80 seconds in the United States.

• 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular disease.

• Women are less likely to call 911 for themselves when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

• About 36 percent of African-American women and 34 percent of Hispanic women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk, which is far less than the 65 percent of Caucasian women with that knowledge.

To keep up with heart health, it’s important to know five numbers, Tomita said. Those are total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. All those things, as well as the types of foods people eat and if they some, affect their risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

To help educate more people on heart health, the American Heart Association participates in the Little Hats, Big Hearts program. Volunteers from across Tennessee and four other states crochet newborn hats in various shades of red, to pass out to parents of babies born in February.

Little Mae, who was at the hospital for her heart check-up, received the first one.