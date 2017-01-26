White House statements unclear on whether hiring freeze affects VA

The freeze, part of Trump’s plan to reduce the size and cost of government, decrees “no vacant positions existing at noon on January 22, 2017, may be filled and no new positions may be created, except in limited circumstances.”

Those circumstances exempt military personnel and allow the head of any department or agency to hire for positions that are necessary to meet national security or public safety responsibilities.

In an emailed statement, acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Snyder said the VA “intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers.”

The president’s nominee to head the VA, Dr. David Shulkin, currently chief executive of the Veterans Health Administration, has long advocated hiring more doctors and nurses to help reduce veterans’ complaints of long wait times for appointments and to increase quality of care. Shulkin’s Senate confirmation hearing has not yet been set.

On Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the VA is subject to the hiring freeze, and said the system was “broken.”

“When you have a system that’s not working, and then going out an hiring additional people doesn’t seem to be the most efficient way of solving the problem,” he said. “What we need to do, whether it’s the VA or any other agency, is make sure that we’re hiring smartly and effectively and efficiently.

“And I think the VA in particular, if you look at the problems that have plagued people, hiring more people isn’t the answer, it’s hiring the right people, putting the procedures in place that ensure that our veterans — whether health care or mortgages or the other services that VA provides to those who have served our nation — get the services that they’ve earned.”

Wednesday morning, however, the White House’s stance on new VA hires seemed to change.

An administration spokesman told the Washington Post that the exemption for public safety can be construed to include “public health.”

The medical center at Mountain Home is the area’s largest federal employer, with more than 2,000 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

That staff provides services to more than 170,000 veterans in a 41-county area of Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, who serves Tennessee’s 1st District and chairs the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, sent a letter to the new president Thursday asking for clarification of Trump’s ideas regarding how the VA fits into the hiring freeze memorandum.

“(W)e are writing to respectfully request that you provide guidance indicating that exempting VA direct patient care providers is consistent with the tenants of and latitude permitted in your January 23rd Executive Order pertaining to a Federal civilian employee hiring freeze,” read the letter, signed by Roe and Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Johnny Isakson.

The letter emphasizes the need for a “robust clinical workforce” to serve the nation’s veterans and implies that, contrary to Spicer’s statements, the system’s medical professionals shortage is partially to blame for the VA’s state of crisis.

Spurred by widespread service complaints from patients, an investigation in 2014 found some VA hospitals were hiding long delays in care by keeping two sets of records and submitting falsified records to the Washington office.

To correct the backlog, the VA system planned to outsource patients to private practices and hire more staff to right doctor shortages.

In May, veterans were still facing long wait times, as VA system administrators struggled to implement the Veterans Choice program allowing patients see non-VA doctors if they live more than 40 miles from a VA facility or were going to have to wait longer than 30 days for an appointment.

