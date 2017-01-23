Past, present college students consider future of health care under Trump

“Not having insurance would not be an intelligent decision for us,” the student, who preferred to remain anonymous, said Friday, “because my brother, when he was younger, he ran away like three times. He’s constantly burning himself or he has trouble balancing, he could fall and hurt himself, he had numerous health problems when he was younger.”

Although his brother does have insurance now, the student said that his family’s insurance provider did not want to cover his brother because of his pre-existing conditions — he also has a risk for diabetes and is overweight.

“Basically, he’s every insurance company’s red flag,” the student said.

His parents did not purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act, but the student believes that the law is at least a step in the right direction.

President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday, and since then, media attention has returned to his policy plans. Repealing and replacing Obamacare is still near the top of his priority list.

On Friday, Trump signed his first executive order as president, a move that took the first step in scaling back the health care law.

In the not too distant past, however, Trump has expressed agreement with certain aspects of the law, specifically the provision that prevents health insurance companies from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions and the provision that allows kids to stay on their parents’ insurance for a longer stretch of time.

As Republicans draft a plan to replace Obamacare, citizens across the U.S., especially college students, are starting to wonder how their health insurance could change under the new administration.

At ETSU, some students are wary.

Logan Norton, who graduated from ETSU in December, is 24 years old and has health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act. He’s on his parents’ plan at the moment, but before the law was passed in 2010, his parents did not have health insurance.

“We were lucky that the only health need that I had was medication for asthma, which was not all that much of a financial burden to pay for out of pocket,” Norton said. “My parents were fairly healthy when I was younger, but as they’ve gotten older knees have gotten bad, backs have gotten bad, so I don’t think my family would be as financially secure right now had it not been for our ability to access health care.”

According to an issue brief published in March on the office of the assistant secretary for planning and evaluation website, about 6.1 million young adults between the ages of 19 and 25 have gained health coverage between 2010, the year Obama signed the ACA into law, and early 2016.

Although the university does have students that have benefited from the ACA, Roslyn Robinson, the executive director of student health services at ETSU, said it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how many ETSU students have insurance through the law.

The student health clinic does have an electronic record of students who have visited the clinic in the past, but the clinic does not ask students if their private insurance was purchased through the ACA.

Taking into account recent hikes in premiums, Norton said he thinks the ACA could be improved, but he believes Republicans would be better off adjusting the parts that don’t work rather than uprooting the law entirely.

“It’s kind of like a road,” Norton said. “When there are potholes you don’t rip up the whole road and just start over and build a new one a mile over. You fill in the gaps.”